2h ago

add bookmark

Over 3 600 applications for Nelson Mandela University's new medical school - which only has 50 spaces

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Entrance to Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape.
Entrance to Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape.
PHOTO: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images
  • Nelson Mandela University has received over 3 600 online applications for its new medical programme, which only has space for 50.
  • Applications opened on 6 January and will close on 5 February, with classes starting mid-March.
  • News of the university opening the country's 10th medical school has been "overwhelmingly positively received".

Nelson Mandela University's new medical school has received over 3 600 online applications from prospective students, while the programme only has space for 50.

Applications opened on 6 January and will close on 5 February, with classes starting when the new academic year begins in mid-March.

On Monday, the university said news of starting a medical programme this year had been "overwhelmingly positively received".

This will be the country's 10th medical school and it will be based at the university's Missionvale campus.

It will be the second medical school in the Eastern Cape, after Walter Sisulu University's flagship medicine programme.

The university will have a tough job to select 50 top students for the initial cohort of the six-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree programme.

'In the service of society'

"A stringent selection process is in place to ensure that the right qualifying students are chosen to embrace the innovative community-based programme," said acting faculty health sciences dean, Professor Dalena van Rooyen.

The six-year curriculum compromises three pre-clinical and three clinical training-focused years.

The pre-clinical years will be based at the Missionvale campus.

The new medical programme, which was given the go-ahead in December, was one of 11 health disciplines within the faculty of health sciences, using an innovative inter-professional education and collaborative practice model for holistic patient care, the university said in a statement.

"We can't wait to see our students – not just our future medical practitioners, but our other health students too – all working in our communities in the service to society. Being in the service of society is our university's mandate," said Van Rooyen.

She added:

Participation in our medical programme will teach the lesson that a great medical practitioner is dedicated to serving others. We want to nurture the human side of medicine.

The application process to establish a medical school in Nelson Mandela Bay started eight years ago, but the idea had been mooted as far back as 1946, according to Van Rooyen.

Addressing 'health disparities'

She said the university had worked with all stakeholders, including the Eastern Cape and national health departments, other medical schools, including Walter Sisulu University, the metro, local medical fraternity and host communities, to formulate a curriculum set to meet real South African health care needs.

She said: 

While our mission as a faculty is on addressing the health disparities experienced by underserved communities by using a preventative and promotive primary health care model, our students will have the adaptive expertise to work anywhere in the world as we will be using the latest technologically advanced teaching equipment.

Van Rooyen added all health sciences students would have access to virtual dissection tables, which mimic the human body, cadavers and human tissue.

She said they would also work with virtual families based on real and relevant patient scenarios and have the opportunity to share their area of expertise, be it, for example, medicine, nursing science, emergency medical care, psychology, dietetics or pharmacy, on how to treat various illnesses holistically as an interprofessional team.

"This collaborative practice will enable a better understanding and respect for each other's discipline, but ultimately offer better, holistic patient care."

Van Rooyen added the same collaborative effort was at play with the national and provincial health departments, professional bodies, Walter Sisulu and other universities producing health professionals.

"Everyone is really positive about this medical school. The feedback has been so good and so welcome, given the enormous challenges that health professionals and indeed health systems are facing globally right now."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nelson mandela universityport elizabetheastern capehealtheducation
Lottery
Lekker start to the week for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 3781 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1766 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3438 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.96
(+0.60)
ZAR/GBP
20.49
(+0.47)
ZAR/EUR
18.07
(+0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.42
(+0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.60)
Gold
1849.85
(-0.43)
Silver
27.73
(-2.90)
Platinum
1099.00
(-1.76)
Brent Crude
56.21
(+2.38)
Palladium
2250.49
(+0.87)
All Share
62951.30
(+0.25)
Top 40
57827.62
(+0.27)
Financial 15
11669.68
(+0.63)
Industrial 25
85557.35
(+1.02)
Resource 10
60775.07
(-0.98)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo