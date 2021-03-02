Over 30 000 Western Cape temporary grant recipients still waiting on medical assessment

Qualifying Temporary Disability Grant applicants will not get backpay once their applications are approved.

Recipients will only receive payment once their applications have been approved, and not when their new medical assessment is completed.

Over 30 000 applicants in the Western Cape were still waiting for their medical assessment by 24 February - and the deadline for reapplication is 31 March.

Recipients will only start receiving payment once their applications have been approved, and not straight after they have had their medical assessment.

The Social Development Committee of the Western Cape legislature was told on Tuesday that over 30 000 applicants in the province were still waiting for their medical assessment, as of 24 February.

It was left to Michael Nhlangothi, the new general manager for grants administration, to also explain the tardy response from Sassa to repeated requests for information on how it could help prevent what could be a disaster in the making.

In addition, Nhlangothi had to apologise for missing a previous committee meeting, saying he did not know that Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu had arrived in Cape Town for site tours ahead of the State of the Nation Address.

They, subsequently, had to drop everything to make themselves available at short notice.

"I don't know how Sassa works, but in any professional environment, that is not an acceptable timeframe to get a response," said committee chairperson Gillion Bosman after showing letters the committee had written.

Bosman said that, on Monday, he had to phone to establish whether the Sassa representatives would indeed be attending Tuesday's committee meeting to answer questions.

He said the Sassa presentation was only received at 06:30 on Tuesday.

The committee heard that the long queues at Sassa was caused by a multitude of factors: the trimmed-down staff due to Covid-19 regulations, and the government's announcement it could not afford to extend the grants beyond the end of December 2020.

The City of Cape Town was also blamed for closing its community centres, which were used as service points before the Covid-19 pandemic, but the City said Sassa wanted it to install the infrastructure needed for the systems. The City would also need the centres for other uses, and could not hand it over permanently.

It said Sassa had also not come back to sign memorandums of agreement when the crisis struck at the beginning of the year.

Temporary Disability Grants (TDGs) require reassessment after six months to confirm whether the recipient still needs the grant, or whether they are well enough to return to work, or to seek work.

Sassa did not have enough doctors available to cope with the sheer number of applicants.

Abraham Mahlangu, the new acting regional executive manager, added that the purpose of verifications is to protect the money that is available.

Nationally, there were 214 000 lapsed grants.

Of those, the majority - 52 323 - were in the Western Cape, with 64% in the Cape Metro.

In the Western Cape, the list had been whittled down, with some automatic extensions for people months away from retirement age, or whose grants were managed by other people on their behalf. These were around 16 000 nationally and 4 000 in the Western Cape.

By 24 February, a total of 31 458 assessments still had to be done.

"The people, who will be done by 31 March, will only be assessments," said Nhlangothi.

Since the outcry at the beginning of the year, extra doctors have been brought on board for the assessments.

Sassa is also hoping that a system, whereby doctors simply examine a file and phone the applicant, may help process applicants clearly in need of a quicker grant renewal.

The others would have to go for an in-person assessment.

Bettie Niewoudt, director of NGO Stellcare, told the committee the Stellenbosch-based organisation had also asked how they could help Sassa before the January chaos.

Niewoudt said:

In July last year, we became aware that something was going to happen with grant recipients and liaised with Sassa to help people because it is a disaster in the making.

She said they offered volunteers and premises.

"For the whole of January, Sassa did not visit the Stellenbosch area," she said.

She explained that it cost R200 for an applicant to catch four taxis to get to the offices in Cape Town or Paarl.

She said that, when Sassa sent people last year, they sent three, instead of six people.

While Stellcare understood the concerns about comorbidities and Covid-19, their own offices did not close for a single day.

"So it is doable. If we can do it, everyone can do it," she said.

"What it boils down to is that it is an organisation, like ours, that has to feed people because of a lack of grants."

