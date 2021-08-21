Over 50 000 people were vaccinated in the Western Cape on Friday - health department

More than 50 000 people were vaccinated in the Western Cape on Friday.

Vaccinations were opened for the 18 to 34 age group on Friday.

The health department said the opening of the last cohort would breathe new life into the vaccination programme.

This after Cabinet approved the vaccinations of the 18 to 34 year-old cohort.

"Registration and vaccination for the last age bracket, 18- to 34-year-olds, opened on Friday, which resulted in many eligible people queuing at vaccination sites," the department said in a statement on Saturday.

"The fact that on the first day there were so many persons eager to be vaccinated is a very positive sign. On Friday alone, the province vaccinated 53 290 people - that is 18 336 more than the previous highest total in the week," it added.

The department said this came at a good time, as the country was no longer experiencing a restriction in the number of vaccines, adding it was now in the fortunate position to scale up the number of vaccinations going forward.

The period of 16 to 20 August saw the department administer 187 561 vaccines, making this the most vaccines administered in a single week.

"While the entire country experienced a period of low uptake in recent weeks, the opening of the last cohort will breathe new life into the vaccination programme.

"We have a window of four months to get maximum uptake of the vaccination to ensure we reduce the impact a possible fourth wave will have on our communities," it added.

Overall vaccination performance as of 20 August:

453 336 over 60s have been vaccinated, of which 339 608 have already been fully vaccinated.

293 792 in the 50 to 59 age group have been vaccinated, of which 100 056 have already been fully vaccinated.

374 345 in the 35 to 49 age group have been vaccinated, of which 141 181 have already been fully vaccinated.

The department said the upcoming week would be an exciting one as it had one full five-day week where everyone over the age of 18 was eligible for vaccination.

"We have sufficient vaccines across more than 200 public vaccination sites and are expecting these to be a hive of activity.

"Although the 18+ age band is now open, the department remains committed to [ensuring] we prioritise our most vulnerable. Thus, people with comorbidities and those older than 35 will be prioritised in the walk-in queues."