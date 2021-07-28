1h ago

Over 600 burials in one week in Cape Town as Western Cape Covid-19 death rate rises to 90 daily

Tammy Petersen
The City's cemeteries continue to experience an increase in burials week-on-week, as the metropole grapples with the third wave of Covid-19 infections.
Jaco Marais/Gallo Images/File
  • There are currently 34 177 active Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape.
  • The daily average of fatalities has increased to 90.
  • In the past week, 638 burials were performed at cemeteries in the City of Cape Town.

An average of 90 people are dying of Covid-19 per day in the Western Cape, as the province’s percentage of new infections climbs to 20% of the national total.

Active cases had increased to 34 177. According to the most recent statistics released by the province, 2 427 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

In the Western Cape, 14 661 people had succumbed to the virus since the outbreak.

In the past week, 638 burials were performed at cemeteries in the City of Cape Town, an increase from the 488 reported the week before.

"What we are experiencing now is similar to the previous two waves of Covid-19 infections, when fatalities increased sharply," said Zahid Badroodien, mayoral committee member for community services and health.

Last week's deaths saw 215 burials at the Klip Road cemetery in Grassy Park, 130 at Maitland cemetery, 103 at Wallacedene and 74 burials at Welmoed cemetery.

"The City has sufficient capacity to accommodate burials, but if one considers the number of burials at Klip Road in the past week, that equates to an average of 30 a day, which means a lot of foot traffic in and out of the cemetery, increased risk of close contact and increased pressure on staff to manage the situation," Badroodien said.

"We therefore need a collective effort to ensure that we are able to manage the situation effectively, and in the best interests of public health and safety."

He urged funeral organisers to consider weekday burials to help alleviate the pressure on cemeteries, as well as alternatives to burial where this was not prohibited on religious grounds.

Maitland Crematorium completed 84 cremations in the past week, while 32 others were transferred to private crematoria while maintenance work on one of the cremators at Maitland was being completed.

According to Badroodien, while the cemeteries had capacity to handle the increase in burials, funeral organisers were being encouraged to consider weekday burials to limit congestion at cemeteries.

Meanwhile, over one million people had so far been vaccinated in the province.

But the provincial health department said while it appreciated the uptake of registration and vaccination, this week the demand "temporarily outstrips our vaccine capacity".

"We received 96 000 vaccines for this week for public sites, which must also include the vaccination of those coming for their second doses. We do anticipate more vaccines being made available to provinces in order for us to vaccinate even more people and have been assured that the general supply of vaccines shows a positive increase from next week," a department spokesperson said.

Saturday vaccinations for those who were unable to make weekday appointments were also implemented this past weekend, and 2 046 people received the jab at 10 public sites.

The highest numbers were reported at TC Newman Community Day Centre in Paarl East at 432, followed by Montagu Clinic at 406.

More sites were scheduled to be opened this weekend.

