Over R1 million raised to pay medical bills for doctor currently in hospital with Covid-19

Alex Mitchley
Doctor Sindi Van Zyl. (Photo: Facebook/Dr Sindi van Zyl)
  • Over R1 million has already been raised to pay for the medical bills of a well-known doctor. 
  • Sindi van Zyl has been hospitalised with Covid-19 since February this year.
  • She is currently on a ventilator. 

Over R1 million has already been donated to pay for the medical bills of Dr Sindi van Zyl, who has been hospitalised with Covid-19.

The well-known doctor tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, at the beginning of the year and was admitted to hospital in February after having trouble breathing.

READ | Support streams in as almost R800 000 raised for Dr Sindi van Zyl

News24 reported that, by the beginning of April, Van Zyl was still hospitalised and on a ventilator.

"She has suffered several complications related to a long stay in ICU, and we need more funds to pay for her continued stay in hospital until her lungs can cope without the ventilator," her husband, Marinus van Zyl, said in a short statement on the fundraising page. 

READ | Getting to know Dr Sindi van Zyl, one of the most accessible doctors on Twitter

According to Marinus, hospital and other medical costs have already amounted to R1.5 million.

The anticipated ongoing weekly costs are between R150 000 to R200 000 per week in ICU.

By 3 April, a total of R1 016 644 had already been donated to the Van Zyl family trust.

The goal is R2 million.

