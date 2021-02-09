Over R120m raised by private sector to assist in fight against GBV and femicide

Hlengiwe Mkhize is jubilant about the launch of a fund to assist in the fight against GBVF.

The fund has been put together by the private sector, under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In addition to Ramaphosa, the fund is also working jointly with the International Women's Forum of SA.

A private-sector led, multi-sectorial fund has been launched, which will assist in fighting gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), the Ministry of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In welcoming the newly launched gender-based violence (GBV) Response Fund, the Deputy Minister in the Presidency for the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, was jubilant over the stance taken by the private sector in joining hands with government to fight GBVF in South Africa," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the GBVF Response Fund 1 has been put together by the private sector, under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, working jointly with the International Women's Forum of South Africa.

The women's forum played a key role in mobilising the private sector.

"On its inauguration, a range of companies participated in the launch and a total of R128 170 000 in contributions was secured in this private-sector led, multi-sectorial fund," the ministry added.

The fund will be channelled towards strengthening government programmes, which will "ensure that women have access to economic power, ensuring safe working spaces, and making sure of community and institutional responses to provide support to GBV survivors and their families".

News24 earlier reported that the fund was virtually launched by the president and various stakeholders on Thursday and was aimed at financing and supporting the implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on GBVF, and the wider GBVF response in the country. "Government departments will be held accountable for the work they do and for the resources that have been committed. I want to assure you, therefore, that before asking you to commit resources, we are committing our own. Gender-based violence and femicide impacts us all and requires collective action," Ramaphosa said.

Mkhize says it is her wish and hope that the fund will help the government to provide the necessary support to civil society organisations which operate in deep rural areas and are fighting the scourge of GBVF in the country.

"The private sector GBVF Response Fund 1 seeks to send a strong message across South Africa that the private sector is committed to making firm financial commitments towards the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF, and the wider response to GBVF in the country.

"We continue to urge other private sector companies to contribute to the fund, so that the fight against GBVF can be won much quicker," Mkhize concluded.

