1h ago

add bookmark

Over R120m raised by private sector to assist in fight against GBV and femicide

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
David Prado
  • Hlengiwe Mkhize is jubilant about the launch of a fund to assist in the fight against GBVF.
  • The fund has been put together by the private sector, under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • In addition to Ramaphosa, the fund is also working jointly with the International Women's Forum of SA.

A private-sector led, multi-sectorial fund has been launched, which will assist in fighting gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), the Ministry of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In welcoming the newly launched gender-based violence (GBV) Response Fund, the Deputy Minister in the Presidency for the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, was jubilant over the stance taken by the private sector in joining hands with government to fight GBVF in South Africa," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the GBVF Response Fund 1 has been put together by the private sector, under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, working jointly with the International Women's Forum of South Africa.

The women's forum played a key role in mobilising the private sector.

"On its inauguration, a range of companies participated in the launch and a total of R128 170 000 in contributions was secured in this private-sector led, multi-sectorial fund," the ministry added.

The fund will be channelled towards strengthening government programmes, which will "ensure that women have access to economic power, ensuring safe working spaces, and making sure of community and institutional responses to provide support to GBV survivors and their families".

READ | Ramaphosa says govt to play its part as private sector pledges millions to fight GBV, femicide

News24 earlier reported that the fund was virtually launched by the president and various stakeholders on Thursday and was aimed at financing and supporting the implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on GBVF, and the wider GBVF response in the country. "Government departments will be held accountable for the work they do and for the resources that have been committed. I want to assure you, therefore, that before asking you to commit resources, we are committing our own. Gender-based violence and femicide impacts us all and requires collective action," Ramaphosa said.

Mkhize says it is her wish and hope that the fund will help the government to provide the necessary support to civil society organisations which operate in deep rural areas and are fighting the scourge of GBVF in the country.

"The private sector GBVF Response Fund 1 seeks to send a strong message across South Africa that the private sector is committed to making firm financial commitments towards the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF, and the wider response to GBVF in the country.

"We continue to urge other private sector companies to contribute to the fund, so that the fight against GBVF can be won much quicker," Mkhize concluded.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosahlengiwe mkhziegbvdomestic violence
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 467 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 587 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 2792 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.78
(+0.52)
ZAR/GBP
20.39
(+0.15)
ZAR/EUR
17.89
(+0.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.41
(+0.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.03)
Gold
1834.47
(+0.25)
Silver
27.20
(-0.09)
Platinum
1175.00
(+1.80)
Brent Crude
60.69
(+2.06)
Palladium
2312.54
(-0.28)
All Share
65162.69
(+0.16)
Top 40
59663.77
(+0.03)
Financial 15
12450.25
(+0.51)
Industrial 25
87943.27
(+0.64)
Resource 10
62163.73
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21039.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo