Owner of college arrested for issuing 'fake' certificate to municipality's chief financial officer

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
Xolani Malindi, CFO of the Nketoana Local Municipality, allegedly submitted a fake certificate in his application for the municipal manager position.
Xolani Malindi, CFO of the Nketoana Local Municipality, allegedly submitted a fake certificate in his application for the municipal manager position.
Free State Hawks

The Hawks have arrested the owner of a Free State college for allegedly issuing a fake certificate to the chief financial officer (CFO) of one of the province's municipalities.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said the 57-year-old owner of Africa Corporate Training Institute was arrested on Thursday.

This came after he allegedly issued a fake certificate to Xolani Malindi, 34, who was arrested in December last year for allegedly submitting a fake certificate in his application for a higher post at the Nketoana Local Municipality.

Singo said: 

It was discovered during the shortlisting process that the qualification which was attached to his application was fraudulent.

"The matter was then reported to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bloemfontein."

The man was expected to appear in the Bethlehem Magistrate's Court on Friday on a charge of issuing fraudulent qualifications.

Read more on:
free statebloemfonteincrime
