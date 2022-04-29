Owner of college arrested for issuing 'fake' certificate to municipality's chief financial officer

The Hawks have arrested the owner of a Free State college for allegedly issuing a fake certificate to the chief financial officer (CFO) of one of the province's municipalities.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said the 57-year-old owner of Africa Corporate Training Institute was arrested on Thursday.
This came after he allegedly issued a fake certificate to Xolani Malindi, 34, who was arrested in December last year for allegedly submitting a fake certificate in his application for a higher post at the Nketoana Local Municipality.
Singo said:
"The matter was then reported to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bloemfontein."
The man was expected to appear in the Bethlehem Magistrate's Court on Friday on a charge of issuing fraudulent qualifications.
