Owner of college arrested for issuing 'fake' certificate to municipality's chief financial officer

The Hawks have arrested the owner of a Free State college for allegedly issuing a fake certificate to the chief financial officer (CFO) of one of the province's municipalities.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said the 57-year-old owner of Africa Corporate Training Institute was arrested on Thursday.

READ | Man granted leave to appeal fraud conviction, sentence after flaws found in lower court's process

This came after he allegedly issued a fake certificate to Xolani Malindi, 34, who was arrested in December last year for allegedly submitting a fake certificate in his application for a higher post at the Nketoana Local Municipality.

Singo said:

It was discovered during the shortlisting process that the qualification which was attached to his application was fraudulent.

"The matter was then reported to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bloemfontein."

The man was expected to appear in the Bethlehem Magistrate's Court on Friday on a charge of issuing fraudulent qualifications.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.