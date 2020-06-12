1h ago

Council says SA Muslims will not be embarking on hajj due to Covid-19

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Muslim pilgrims are seen on the Mount of Mercy in Arafat, outside the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.
Muslim pilgrims are seen on the Mount of Mercy in Arafat, outside the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.
Muhannad Falaah/Getty Images
  • South African Muslims will not be embarking on hajj due to Covid-19 restrictions.
  • This after the South African Hajj and Umrah Council this week met with the Department of International Relations to discuss the possibility of hajj under the current Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa. 
  • The council said any applicable refunds would be paid out. 

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHC) has announced the due to the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africans will not embark on the 1441/2020 hajj. 

Due to some of the lockdown restrictions, such as the closure of borders, South African Muslims who were planning on embarking on hajj, will no longer be able to do so.  

On Wednesday, the SAHC met with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to discuss the possibility of hajj under the current Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa. 

READ | Anguish as Muslim funeral rites restricted due to Covid-19

"Based on the closures of our borders, the curtailment of international travel and issues pertaining to Covid-19, it is with regret that we inform South African-accredited Hujaaj that South African pilgrims will not be able to embark on the 1441/2020 hajj," the council said in its statement. 

The pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia was scheduled to take place between 28 July and 2 August. The council added any applicable refunds would be paid out.

