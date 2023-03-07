PA councillor refuses to be 'bullied or intimidated', moves to the DA

The DA in the Western Cape welcomed another former Patriotic Alliance member.

Marvin Sampson resigned from the PA over the weekend, alleging he has been bullied and intimidated.

The PA's national chairperson said they knew Sampson's departure was coming.

The DA in the Western Cape has welcomed another Patriotic Alliance (PA) member, Marvin Sampson, into its fold.

At a media briefing on Monday, the DA welcomed Sampson to the party.

Over the weekend, Sampson resigned as a PA member and councillor of the City of Cape Town, stating that he could no longer be part of a party that "bullies and threatens" its councillors. He added that he could no longer be associated with the values and principles the leaders represented.

A week ago, Aslam Richards, another PA councillor in the City of Cape Town, resigned and joined the DA.

Sampson said he had been in an unstable space for a year, which had a severe and negative impact on his relationship as a husband, father and public servant.

"There comes a time that a person should choose between a position and principles/integrity, and I have decided to choose my integrity and principles over a position that causes me to have more questions than answers when it comes to delivering a service to the people of this city.

He said:

I can no longer allow myself to be bullied, intimidated and constantly threatened to be removed as a councillor, I can, however, understand the threat to be removed if I am not fulfilling my duties as a councillor, but I have been working for the people of this city from the day I set foot in council.

DA provincial deputy leader, JP Smith, thanked Sampson for his courageous step.

Tertuis Simmers, DA leader in the Western Cape, said: "Populism is a real threat, but voters are becoming disillusioned with parties who do not have the interest of people at heart. Not only is the toxic culture within the Patriotic Alliance becoming unbearable for its members, but the way the PA betrays the trust of their voters by giving power to the ANC disillusions members and voters alike. DA leadership made it clear that those members of other parties, who associate with the DA’s values, will be warmly welcomed."

However, the PA's national chairperson, Marlon Daniels, told News24: "We knew this was coming. We knew about the private meetings they were having with the DA. The DA does desperate things."