1h ago

Share

PA councillor refuses to be 'bullied or intimidated', moves to the DA

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tertuis Simmers, DA Provincial Leader in the Western Cape, welcomes Marvin Sampson from the Patriotic Alliance to the party.
Tertuis Simmers, DA Provincial Leader in the Western Cape, welcomes Marvin Sampson from the Patriotic Alliance to the party.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • The DA in the Western Cape welcomed another former Patriotic Alliance member. 
  • Marvin Sampson resigned from the PA over the weekend, alleging he has been bullied and intimidated. 
  • The PA's national chairperson said they knew Sampson's departure was coming. 

The DA in the Western Cape has welcomed another Patriotic Alliance (PA) member, Marvin Sampson, into its fold. 

At a media briefing on Monday, the DA welcomed Sampson to the party. 

Over the weekend, Sampson resigned as a PA member and councillor of the City of Cape Town, stating that he could no longer be part of a party that "bullies and threatens" its councillors. He added that he could no longer be associated with the values and principles the leaders represented.

READ | New coalition leads Cederberg after ANC, Patriotic Alliance lose motion of no confidence

A week ago, Aslam Richards, another PA councillor in the City of Cape Town, resigned and joined the DA. 

Sampson said he had been in an unstable space for a year, which had a severe and negative impact on his relationship as a husband, father and public servant.

"There comes a time that a person should choose between a position and principles/integrity, and I have decided to choose my integrity and principles over a position that causes me to have more questions than answers when it comes to delivering a service to the people of this city.

He said: 

I can no longer allow myself to be bullied, intimidated and constantly threatened to be removed as a councillor, I can, however, understand the threat to be removed if I am not fulfilling my duties as a councillor, but I have been working for the people of this city from the day I set foot in council.

DA provincial deputy leader, JP Smith, thanked Sampson for his courageous step.

Tertuis Simmers, DA leader in the Western Cape, said: "Populism is a real threat, but voters are becoming disillusioned with parties who do not have the interest of people at heart. Not only is the toxic culture within the Patriotic Alliance becoming unbearable for its members, but the way the PA betrays the trust of their voters by giving power to the ANC disillusions members and voters alike. DA leadership made it clear that those members of other parties, who associate with the DA’s values, will be warmly welcomed."

ALSO READ | Patriotic Alliance: From the fringe to kingmakers

However, the PA's national chairperson, Marlon Daniels, told News24: "We knew this was coming. We knew about the private meetings they were having with the DA. The DA does desperate things."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dapatriotic alliancemarlon danielsjp smithtertuis simmerscape townwestern capepolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What was the most unexpected part Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ballooning Presidency
29% - 278 votes
Lindiwe Sisulu’s axing
7% - 69 votes
The new Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation portfolio
5% - 49 votes
Bheki Cele’s survival
59% - 577 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

3h ago

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.28
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.98
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.50
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.22
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
972.18
-0.1%
Palladium
1,432.18
-1.0%
Gold
1,846.90
+0.0%
Silver
21.07
+0.1%
Brent Crude
86.18
+0.4%
Top 40
72,974
+0.3%
All Share
78,868
+0.2%
Resource 10
66,433
+0.4%
Industrial 25
106,206
+0.1%
Financial 15
16,782
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo