PA leader Bruce Nimmerhoudt discharged, acquitted of inciting public violence during July unrest

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
Bruce Nimmerhoudt
Bruce Nimmerhoudt
Kayleen Morgan

The Patriotic Alliance's West Rand leader Bruce Nimmerhoudt was acquitted on charges of inciting public violence in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday.

His legal team had filed an application for his discharge in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977.

"We brought the application after the closure of the State's case. I can say my client is very relieved. He was very emotional after the judgment was given because [they were] quite serious charges he faced," his lawyer, Calvin Richards, told News24.

"We did the preparation; we did the hard work and it paid off."

Nimmerhoudt was arrested last year for allegedly inciting violence during the deadly civil unrest in parts of the country in July 2021.

It was alleged that he circulated a WhatsApp voice note, inciting public violence and calling on people to block national highways.



Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courtsunrest
