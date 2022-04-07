PA leader Gayton McKenzie in line to be next mayor of Laingsburg

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has been seconded as a councillor in the Laingsburg District Municipality.

McKenzie replaced councillor Mitchell Smith who resigned from the party last week.

The PA has formed a coalition with the ANC, Karoo Gemeenskap Party, and Karoo Democratic Force to govern the Central Karoo municipality.

A council meeting was held on Thursday in the Central Karoo municipality, which saw McKenzie winning the majority of votes.

He said he would now become an ordinary councillor, with the chance of becoming mayor.

"I am not the district mayor of Central Karoo yet; the voting will take place on Monday in council.

"I am an ordinary councillor who has been seconded to represent Laingsburg at district level.

"The current district mayor resigned and parties, including our party, will put forward a candidate," added McKenzie.

PA national chairperson Marlon Daniels told News24: "The mayor's election in the municipality will take place at a later stage."

The PA scored its first mayoral post as coalition kingmakers in the Western Cape, bagging the chain and the hot seat for Laingsburg after the local government elections last year.

In Laingsburg, the PA voted Smith in as its first executive mayor at its inaugural council meeting.

The province had 12 hung councils during the local government elections: Beaufort West, Cape Agulhas, Cederberg, Kannaland, Knysna, Laingsburg, Langeberg, Oudtshoorn, Prince Albert, Saldanha Bay, Theewaterskloof and Witzenberg.

The PA emerged as the kingmaker in several district municipalities after securing 75 seats nationally, with 225 661 votes.

The bulk of its support was in the Western Cape, where it secured 28 seats and 69 319 votes.