1h ago

add bookmark

Paarl to Bellville taxi route suspended over deadly rivalry

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A major taxi route between Paarl and Bellville will close on Monday because of a deadly taxi dispute.
  • This means certain ranks in Mbekweni in Paarl will close, and three ranks in Bellville will also shut down.
  • Cata and Codeta each claim to have the right to the route and have failed to resolve the issue during mediation.

The B97 taxi route between Paarl and Bellville will close on Monday because of a deadly taxi dispute which has left at least 83 people dead since the beginning of the year.

"We can longer be held hostage by a criminal few who continue to undermine the interests of many law-abiding taxi drivers, and who threaten both the lives and livelihoods of our residents," Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said.

"I have sworn an oath to act in the best interests of our people and will continue to do so, using every mechanism available to me," he added.

READ | Cape taxi violence: 'No Codeta, no CATA, you can't kill our people' - ANC in Western Cape

This means the official ranks near Shoprite in Mbekweni and the one in Mohajane Street will close, as will the unofficial rank in Mbekweni.

However, associations not affiliated to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) will be allowed to operate from the Bellville Interchange, but access will be controlled.

The main taxi rank in Bellville will also close, as will the rank near Paint City and the unofficial rank near Bellrail.

This is due to a deadly dispute between Cata and Codeta.

The ranks serve a wide network of suburbs which include Gugulethu, Dunoon and Atlantis, and the towns of Worcester and Ceres.

In a situation update, the transport department said although there were still disruptions at public transport interchanges on Friday, other modes of public transport were operating as well as minibus taxis not affiliated to Cata or Codeta.

The closure in terms of Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act suspends the permits for that route and allows for temporary permits to be issued to keep transporting commuters.

READ | This is what is causing Cape Town's taxi violence

Mitchell published an intention to do so given the violence and asked for comments.

"I have carefully considered all submissions in this respect, and after consultation with the [SA Police Service], the premier, and the national minister of transport, believe this to be the correct course of action."

This means that from Monday all routes and ranks, including lanes and long-distance route facilities situated at the Bellville Public Transport Interchange, will be closed for two months for the operation of any minibus taxi-type service.

He said:

No person may, for the duration of the closure period, undertake any minibus taxi-type services on a closed route or at a closed rank.

All operating licences or permits for a minibus taxi-type service on the route or at ranks associated with it have been suspended.

The fine for violating it is R5 000 or six months' imprisonment.

Temporary permits may be issued for cars or minibuses during the route closure.

More details on the alternate arrangements will follow, but it is bound to be a severe blow for commuters already reeling from the ongoing shootings.

Earlier this week, Mitchell said at least 120 000 commuters have been affected by the disruptions.

Thousands of commuters were also stranded.

Soldiers from SANDF with the South African Police
SANDF members and police officers patrolled Khayelitsha hotspots.

The battle for control has mainly been over the lucrative B97 route.

In Cape Town, taxi associations have to belong to the "mother bodies" Cata or Codeta. In previous briefings, the media heard that some associations force illegal operators who started a new route to join them for protection and then absorb their routes and business. There is also some floor crossing between associations. 

In the meantime, the police and SA National Defence Force (SANDF) are patrolling hotspot areas.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said foot patrols were conducted at the Nyanga taxi rank on Thursday night during an integrated operation by members of the Provincial Integrated Task Team, Public Order Police and the SANDF.

One person who raised the team's suspicions was searched, and an unlicensed firearm was discovered.

The 38-year-old will be in custody until his court appearance in Athlone on Monday.

The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said some taxi operators parked their vehicles at a rank in Nyanga to block access.

Arrangements are being made to tow them away.

He said although there have been a few days of no shootings, Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) drivers and commuters are being intimidated, and paint has been thrown at bus windscreens.

Smith said:

While Cata and Codeta taxis have been on strike, other taxi associations are operating, and GABS has today resumed 95% of their operations at ranks and Public Transport Interchanges (PTIs) across the City.

This includes Khayelitsha, Langa, Samora Machel and Nyanga.

Buses were picking up passengers in front of the Nyanga police station near the rank.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz welcomed the relative calm and committed the department to assist the authorities in protecting commuters.

"I'm just glad that we have been able to restore calm. The South African Police Service, supported by the SANDF, metro police and other law enforcement agencies, have really done an excellent job in bringing calm back to our streets. And I really think that it is important that we acknowledge the work they have done," Fritz said.

In the meantime, the SA Human Rights Commission implored employers to be sympathetic to staff caught up in the violence.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
catacodetawestern capecape towntaxi violencecrime
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think was to blame for the opening lap crash at the Silverstone Grand Prix?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
61% - 2925 votes
Max Verstappen
6% - 282 votes
Neither, it was a racing incident
33% - 1558 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.73
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.35
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,803.31
-0.2%
Silver
25.28
-0.6%
Palladium
2,737.00
+0.5%
Platinum
1,079.50
-1.4%
Brent Crude
73.79
+2.2%
Top 40
62,084
+1.3%
All Share
68,197
+1.2%
Resource 10
67,287
+2.1%
Industrial 25
89,380
+0.6%
Financial 15
12,873
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
'Underdog' Chad le Clos to be the best version of himself in Tokyo: 'I'm going to...

2h ago

'Underdog' Chad le Clos to be the best version of himself in Tokyo: 'I'm going to be fearless'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony under way, Le Clos, Mbande fly SA flag high

9h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony under way, Le Clos, Mbande fly SA flag high
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony starts under Covid cloud

2h ago

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony starts under Covid cloud
No pressure on Team SA's Tokyo Olympic heroes, says sports minister Mthethwa

8h ago

No pressure on Team SA's Tokyo Olympic heroes, says sports minister Mthethwa
New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory

22 Jul

New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory
Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'

22 Jul

Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'
South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'

22 Jul

South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker

22 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker
SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener

22 Jul

SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener
Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible

22 Jul

Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible
Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony

22 Jul

Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony
Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually

22 Jul

Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually
Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash

22 Jul

Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash
Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill

22 Jul

Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill
Tatjana Schoenmaker eyes Olympic breaststroke double for Team SA: 'Every swim will...

22 Jul

Tatjana Schoenmaker eyes Olympic breaststroke double for Team SA: 'Every swim will count'
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony director fired over old Holocaust skit

22 Jul

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony director fired over old Holocaust skit
No fans, fewer athletes: Tokyo Olympics set for unusual opening ceremony

22 Jul

No fans, fewer athletes: Tokyo Olympics set for unusual opening ceremony
Tatjana Schoenmaker enjoying every Tokyo moment: 'I want to give and do my best'

21 Jul

Tatjana Schoenmaker enjoying every Tokyo moment: 'I want to give and do my best'
Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo

21 Jul

Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo
Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics

21 Jul

Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo