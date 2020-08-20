Paarl winemaker allegedly kills wife before turning gun on himself

A Paarl winemaker and his wife were found dead on their farm on Tuesday.

It appears that Hein Hesebeck first shot his wife before taking his own life.

According to a report, the couple was going through a divorce.

Police are probing a murder case and death inquest after a well known winemaker from Paarl in the Western Cape allegedly shot and killed his wife and then himself on Tuesday.

Paarl Post reported that Hein Hesebeck was found dead with his wife, Anneline, on their farm Bloemenprag in the Paardeberg region. The incident reportedly took place the night before Hein's 62nd birthday.

Paarl police spokesperson Captain Louise du Plessis told the Paarl Post that police officers and members of the Agter-Paarl farm protection services had been called to the farm around 19:50, after a family member found the bodies.

"The woman, 57, was found in the living room and the man, 61, in the bedroom."

Du Plessis reportedly said people in the area heard gunshots earlier that day, but assumed it was from neighbouring farms.

Netwerk24 reported that the couple, who had been married since 2014, were in the process of divorcing. It quoted a source who said Anneline was about to move out of the couple's house.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told News24 that a case of murder and a death inquest had been opened for investigation.

"According to information, police attended to the complaint on [Tuesday] night. Upon their arrival, they found a couple aged 57 and 61 with gunshot wounds. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation," Rwexana said.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.