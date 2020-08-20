52m ago

add bookmark

Paarl winemaker allegedly kills wife before turning gun on himself

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hein Hesebeck
Hein Hesebeck
PHOTO: Paarl Post
  • A Paarl winemaker and his wife were found dead on their farm on Tuesday.
  • It appears that Hein Hesebeck first shot his wife before taking his own life.
  • According to a report, the couple was going through a divorce.

Police are probing a murder case and death inquest after a well known winemaker from Paarl in the Western Cape allegedly shot and killed his wife and then himself on Tuesday.

Paarl Post reported that Hein Hesebeck was found dead with his wife, Anneline, on their farm Bloemenprag in the Paardeberg region. The incident reportedly took place the night before Hein's 62nd birthday.

Paarl police spokesperson Captain Louise du Plessis told the Paarl Post that police officers and members of the Agter-Paarl farm protection services had been called to the farm around 19:50, after a family member found the bodies.

"The woman, 57, was found in the living room and the man, 61, in the bedroom."

Du Plessis reportedly said people in the area heard gunshots earlier that day, but assumed it was from neighbouring farms.

Netwerk24 reported that the couple, who had been married since 2014, were in the process of divorcing. It quoted a source who said Anneline was about to move out of the couple's house.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told News24 that a case of murder and a death inquest had been opened for investigation.

"According to information, police attended to the complaint on [Tuesday] night. Upon their arrival, they found a couple aged 57 and 61 with gunshot wounds. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation," Rwexana said.

 - Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Asithandile Zozo murder: Suspect to appear in court once he recovers from suicide attempt
Mthwalume murders: Cele confirms one suspect found hanged in police cells, while second released
Sisters sent to shop, return to find mom and brothers hanging from rafters
Read more on:
cape towngender based violenceshootingscrime
Lottery
1 person bags R324k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
59% - 7162 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 1468 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
29% - 3609 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.31
(-0.35)
ZAR/GBP
22.65
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
20.47
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
12.38
(+0.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.31)
Gold
1932.00
(+0.35)
Silver
26.82
(+0.62)
Platinum
930.00
(+0.16)
Brent Crude
45.55
(-0.28)
Palladium
2154.00
(+0.97)
All Share
55481.05
(-1.69)
Top 40
51212.80
(-1.77)
Financial 15
10007.75
(-1.82)
Industrial 25
73177.23
(-1.25)
Resource 10
56654.79
(-2.39)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug 2020

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo