Paarl woman suffers head injury during farm attack

A Paarl woman has been injured during a farm robbery.

She suffered a head wound, reportedly from a gunshot, which police are investigating.

The suspects allegedly approached the farm and pretended they were interested in buying sheep.

A woman suffered a head injury, reportedly from a gunshot, during a farm robbery in Paarl.

The robbery took place on Thursday morning when three unknown men went to the house and asked to buy sheep, according to Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

One of them was armed, Van Wyk said.

"They forced themselves into the house and tied the complainant's hands behind her back and forced her around the house in search of firearms… During the robbery, the complainant sustained a head injury. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle with a cellular telephone and cash," he said.

"Police were alerted to a house robbery on a farm on the R101 Wemmershoek Road at approximately 10:00 [on Thursday]. On arrival at the farm, a 69-year-old female with head trauma was found," Van Wyk added.

READ | Four people arrested for Hennenman farm murder, one found dead in police custody

According to Drakenstein Farm Watch (DFW), a farmer alerted the organisation and informed it that his "life companion was shot or stabbed".

"Allegedly, a white bakkie drove upon the farm Vergesig on the R101 Paarl to Franschhoek, around 09.31 with [four male] occupants," the organisation said in a social media post.

During the robbery, "a skirmish broke out". The woman was reportedly shot in the head, according to DFW.

"Upon arrival of the DFW emergency first aid responders, the woman was treated for the head wound and the area, by DFW first responders, secured for police and for the ambulance to arrive."

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

"The cause of the head injury is still to be determined. A house robbery is being investigated," he added.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.