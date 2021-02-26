1h ago

add bookmark

Paarl woman suffers head injury during farm attack

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A woman suffered a head injury, reportedly after a gunshot to the head.
A woman suffered a head injury, reportedly after a gunshot to the head.
Gallo Images
  • A Paarl woman has been injured during a farm robbery.
  • She suffered a head wound, reportedly from a gunshot, which police are investigating.
  • The suspects allegedly approached the farm and pretended they were interested in buying sheep.

A woman suffered a head injury, reportedly from a gunshot, during a farm robbery in Paarl.

The robbery took place on Thursday morning when three unknown men went to the house and asked to buy sheep, according to Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

One of them was armed, Van Wyk said.

"They forced themselves into the house and tied the complainant's hands behind her back and forced her around the house in search of firearms… During the robbery, the complainant sustained a head injury. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle with a cellular telephone and cash," he said.

"Police were alerted to a house robbery on a farm on the R101 Wemmershoek Road at approximately 10:00 [on Thursday]. On arrival at the farm, a 69-year-old female with head trauma was found," Van Wyk added.

READ | Four people arrested for Hennenman farm murder, one found dead in police custody

According to Drakenstein Farm Watch (DFW), a farmer alerted the organisation and informed it that his "life companion was shot or stabbed".

"Allegedly, a white bakkie drove upon the farm Vergesig on the R101 Paarl to Franschhoek, around 09.31 with [four male] occupants," the organisation said in a social media post.

During the robbery, "a skirmish broke out". The woman was reportedly shot in the head, according to DFW.

"Upon arrival of the DFW emergency first aid responders, the woman was treated for the head wound and the area, by DFW first responders, secured for police and for the ambulance to arrive."

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

"The cause of the head injury is still to be determined. A house robbery is being investigated," he added.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrimefarm attacks
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 2208 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
27% - 1613 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2201 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.89
(+0.70)
ZAR/GBP
20.74
(+1.35)
ZAR/EUR
18.10
(+0.86)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(+1.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.50)
Gold
1761.17
(-0.52)
Silver
26.90
(-2.12)
Platinum
1205.50
(-0.78)
Brent Crude
66.03
(-0.11)
Palladium
2383.00
(-0.48)
All Share
66337.41
(-1.70)
Top 40
60986.79
(-1.73)
Financial 15
12182.97
(-1.23)
Industrial 25
85628.15
(-1.40)
Resource 10
68708.15
(-2.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo