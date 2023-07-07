Pack your umbrellas and bring out the blankets: Icy, wet weekend ahead

Cold and wet weather with glimpses of snow can be expected over most parts of the country this weekend.

Weather warnings have been issued in various provinces for damaging winds, high waves and cold temperatures.

Snow is also expected in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Icy cold, wet, and windy conditions are set to hit the Western Cape and Northern Cape this weekend, as a cold front passes over the provinces.



Weather forecaster at the South African Weather Services (SAWS), Lehlo Homolo, said the cold front approaching the south-western parts of the country on Friday would bring chances of rain.

Icy temperatures are, however, expected with maximum temperatures in the southern Namakwa areas and most of the Western Cape falling below 10 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, according to the SAWS.

Due to the wind chill factor, the temperature was likely to feel colder than the measured values, it added.

"Weather warnings for damaging winds have also been issued to areas along the west and south coast which could cause damage to various infrastructure," Homolo said.

In addition, a Yellow Level 2 warning for large waves has been issued for the Western Cape and Northern Cape. South-westerly swells with a wave height of between five and seven metres can be expected between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas from Friday afternoon, spreading to Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Saturday, and persisting into Sunday.

The Western Cape will have rain for most of the weekend, with chances of isolated showers in the Northern Cape on Saturday. Homolo said there were also chances of snow in Sutherland in the Western Cape, as well as parts of the Northern Cape.

An Orange Level 5 warning for damaging winds is in place for parts of the Eastern Cape on Saturday, ahead of the cold front. Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 60 and 70km/h, with gusts of between 80 and 120km/h.

Parts of Western Cape will also experience strong winds, with another Level 2 warning in place for near-gale force winds over the Cape Winelands, Central Karoo, and Namakwa areas on Friday and Saturday.

"On Sunday, another cold front will be approaching the southern parts of the country with wind, rain and scattered showers expected across the Western Cape," said Homolo.

"Cold temperatures are expected in the central and eastern parts of the country, with snow also expected in KwaZulu-Natal in the Drakensburg mountains."

An Orange Level 6 weather warning is in place for the Drakensberg areas on Sunday, with cold temperatures expected in the north-eastern parts of the country as well.



