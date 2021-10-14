8m ago

Packed in suitcase, buried in shallow grave - but Eastern Cape newborn baby survives

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
An Eastern Cape baby has miraculously survived after being abandoned.
Getty Images

A newborn baby girl miraculously survived after she was allegedly packed in a suitcase by her mother and buried in a shallow grave in Tsomo.

The 34-year-old woman, from the Xolobe Administrative area, allegedly gave birth to the baby girl in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to police, she allegedly put the baby in a suitcase and buried her in a shallow grave in the yard.

READ | 143 babies abandoned at Gauteng hospitals in 2020, says health MEC Mokgethi

On Tuesday afternoon, at approximately 16:00, the chief of the area contacted the police in Tsomo. He was suspicious because the woman was no longer pregnant, but there was no child. 

"Police went to Xolobe and found a grave in the yard," police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said.

She said that, while digging, the police discovered the child wrapped in blankets in the suitcase - still alive.

The baby was taken to hospital.

"The mother was arrested and also taken to hospital for medical attention. She is currently under police guard," said  Naidu.

A case of attempted murder was currently under investigation.

