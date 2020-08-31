1h ago

Packet of biscuits 'found in Nathaniel Julies' pocket', he was 'eating it when he was killed'

Ntwaagae Seleka
Police officers Simon Scorpion Ndyalvana (left) and Caylene Whiteboy (right) appeared in the Protea Magistrate court in Soweto on Monday following the killing of Nathaniel Julies.
Chanté Schatz, News24
  • The biscuits, which slain Nathaniel Julies was eating when he was shot dead, was allegedly found in his pocket. 
  • Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane and Constable Caylene Whiteboy appeared in court in connection with his death.
  • The boy's family have spoken out after the first court appearance.  

The family of Nathaniel Julies believes there was no motive to kill the 16-year-old and were pained when they allegedly found a packet of biscuits in his pocket after his death.

His uncle, Cyril Brown, alleged on Monday, after two police officers appeared in court in connection with his death, that Nathaniel had been eating the biscuits outside his Eldorado Park home on 26 August when he was shot. 

"It is painful because when we went to fetch his body, there were biscuits in his pocket, that he was eating when he was killed. 

WATCH | 2 cops appear in court for allegedly killing Nathaniel Julies

"There was no motive... justice must be served and it must come hard on them," Brown claimed. 

He was referring to Eldorado Park-based police officers, Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, 46, and Caylene Whiteboy, 26, who made their first appearance in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Charged

They were charged with murder, possession of prohibited ammunition, defeating the ends of justice and discharging a firearm in public.

Brown said: "We want to thank the justice [system] because it looks like everything is running smoothly."

Brown believed there were "other police officers" involved in his nephew's killing and called on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to arrest anyone connected to the death.

READ | EFF, cops scuffle outside court as alleged killers of Nathaniel Julies appear

Brown said Nathaniel, who had Down syndrome, was not like any other teenager of his age.

"Here we have a boy that when he saw a police van, he ran to it because its light caught his attention. We need to consider that he doesn't understand and was attracted to certain things. For them to do such a thing to him after seeing his condition, it is hitting home now.

"To do such a thing to him, knowing that he is not well and is Down syndrome, and still wanted to cover it [up] by picking [up] his lifeless body and [loading it] in a police van is unacceptable," said Brown. 

Community leader Reverend Larry Varrie said: "We still need to be assured that IPID will not be compromised. We want to warn everybody involved with [the] investigation that we will be watching this case closely, and assured that the accused will be properly prosecuted.

"What happened to Julies is unimaginable. How can a boy like Nathaniel have enemies?" Varrie asked.

He called on any witnesses to come forward and assist.  

"This is painful for any mother to go through. As the community, we are hurt."

