Paediatric surgeon Professor Peter Beale, accused of murder and fraud, back in court on Tuesday

The trial of paediatric surgeon Professor Peter Beale, who faces charges of murder and fraud, is expected to start in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Beale, 73, is accused of being responsible for the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed in October 2019 at Netcare's Park Lane Clinic, shortly after he performed what was meant to be a routine laparoscopic operation for reflux.

He is also accused of fraud, relating to the results of a distal esophageal biopsy, according to the indictment.

His co-accused Dr Abdulhay Munshi, 56, was shot dead in Johannesburg in September 2020.

News24 previously reported that Zayyaan's father, Mohammadh Sayed, denied involvement in Munshi's killing.