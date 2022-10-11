Painted as 'calm', Cape Town man claims 'he was possessed' when he killed his model girlfriend

A Cape Town man is still struggling to understand how he could have stabbed his girlfriend to death.

A social worker said he described it as being possessed by an evil spirit in the moments he stabbed her.

Model Muepa Kasongo has been convicted of the murder of his model girlfriend Simnikiwe Mfengu after she broke up with him for cheating.

He was described as the perfect son, friend, and brother, who would not even hurt an insect, so how did Muepa Kasango come to stab his girlfriend, Simnikiwe Mfengu, 11 times in a moment of rage that he says he still cannot explain?

Sitting in the Western Cape High Court dock on Monday, the light coming in from the round skylight overhead glanced off the chiselled features that would have garnered him modelling work in happier days.

While modelling, he met Mfengu, also a model, and they dated for two years.

Things took a turn when he cheated on her. When she found out, she dumped him and wanted no further contact.

He set about trying to make amends, but she wanted nothing to do with him anymore.

READ | Man, 21, charged with six counts of murder after decomposed bodies found in Joburg building

Kasango even went to her workplace at a retail store in Tygervalley to try and talk to her, but she refused. He would not listen to her colleagues when they asked him to leave, and the store manager had to have him escorted off the premises.

Not giving up, he visited Mfengu at her home in Silversands, Cape Town, on 3 December 2018.

At first, she was still upset, but she softened and let him in. They sat chatting while he braided her hair.

That night he slept over. However, he said she started attacking him out of the blue, hitting him and throwing things on the floor in the middle of the night.

He had never seen her like that before, and the two had a terrible physical fight. He said she stabbed him with a knife and reached for a pair of scissors too. That is when he fought back.

WATCH | Meghan Cremer's alleged killer leads police to her body on dark Cape Town farmlands

Mfengu was stabbed 11 times and died.

Social worker Shenay Park was reading the report she compiled on him to Judge Daniel Thulare, to help the court decide on an appropriate sentence. He has already been convicted of murder.

Park said Kasango did not understand what happened to him that fateful night.

She told Thulare:

He was of the opinion that he was possessed by a bad spirit.

"He said he is not a bad person and is traumatised by his own actions."

He said he did not have enough "sorrys" to express his remorse; if his mother had not stopped him, he would have gone to her family in Plettenberg Bay to tell them he was sorry.

His mother thought it would not be a good idea because they would be mourning their daughter and would not be able to deal with him arriving as a suspect.

Park said she received glowing reports from his friends and family, all saying he was a good guy.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Kasango came from a nuclear family with both parents working, he had matriculated, studied graphic design and then switched to architecture before dropping out during the Covid-19 pandemic because he was not coping with online learning.

He found a job in the film industry. He had no history of drug or alcohol abuse.

Kasango seemed to be well-liked, and Park found him to be the calm person that people described him as.

Thulare chipped in and pointed out the "road map" to Mfengu's murder did not support her evidence of him being a calm person.

There was evidence he had a blazing row with her while they were hosting friends for a party, to the extent the friends had to intervene, and the party ended.

On another occasion, he became aggressive towards her while they were driving with friends, and again they had to intervene and restrain him.

"You want to tell the court he is a calm man," said Thulare. "That's a calm man for you?"

He added:

You are talking about a man who has exhibited controlling behaviour over the deceased.

Park said that was what everybody she consulted told her, and how he came across to her.

Prosecutor Pulane Thaitseng pointed out that for someone who said he was defending himself, the fact that Mfengu was stabbed five times in the back out of the 11 times she was stabbed, did not support this. He said he was stabbed only once.

His mother, Christine Sambo, took the stand and pleaded with Thulare to go easy on him.

"He is not a bad person; he is a very good person," said Sambo, her voice trembling.

"I am asking, please, give him another chance."

She was extremely concerned about how he would be treated in prison after he was beaten in Pollsmoor when he tried to find out who stole his porridge.

Newsletter Ad hoc News24 Breaking News Alert Make sure you're always the first to know with our breaking news newsletter.

Kasango went to the person who admitted stealing his porridge and told him if he had just asked, he would have given it to him - that is the kind of person he is.

"I never had to defend him at school," she said, adding that after a car accident, one of his teachers visited him at Groote Schuur Hospital and said they all missed him at school.

He helped the children in Kensington where they lived, with their school projects, and paid for his keep at home.

Sambo said he had never lifted a finger to anyone before and added he even chided her for trying to kill a flying insect that was bothering her once.

"He said I mustn't kill it, because they are all God's creatures."

Sentencing proceedings are expected to continue until Thursday.



