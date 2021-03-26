51m ago

add bookmark

Pair linked to infamous Mamelodi gang in court for fraud and money laundering

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two people are in court for alleged money laundering.
Two people are in court for alleged money laundering.
iStock
  • Two members linked to an infamous Mamelodi gang, arrested for fraud and money laundering, will be apply for bail next week. 
  • The accused were meant to apply for bail on Friday, but the State had not yet decided whether it would oppose the application. 
  • It is alleged that the two accused hijacked a residential building and were renting out rooms illegally.

The fraud and money laundering case against two accused allegedly linked to an infamous Mamelodi gang has been postponed as the State is still considering whether to oppose bail.

Mncedisi Ntloko and Sibongile Mabele are believed to be part of the gang Boko Haram - named after the jihadist extremist organisation in West Africa.

The pair appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday for their formal bail application, however, the State told the court that it needed a short postponement for further investigation as it had not yet made a decision as to whether the bail application would be opposed. 

The request was granted by the court and the matter was postponed to 30 March.

READ | Two suspects linked to notorious Mamelodi gang charged with fraud, theft

Ntloko and Mabele have been charged with charged with fraud, money laundering, and trespassing and are accused of hijacking a residential building and renting out rooms illegally.

According to the charge sheet seen by News24, between September 2017 and March this year the accused effectively hijacked a residential building, known as the Inkandla Hostel, which is owned by the City of Tshwane.

They then allegedly rented out the units at R2 500 a month. The City allegedly lost more than R11 million, while Ntloko and Mabele accumulated R690 000 through the illegal rentals.

READ | 2 more alleged Boko Haram gang members arrested in Gauteng

The State also further alleges that both accused attempted to conceal this money to avoid prosecution. News24 previously reported that police have been investigating the group after several complaints were laid by Mamelodi residents and businesses relating to theft and extortion.

Last week, two more alleged gang members linked to Boko Haram were arrested for robbery. News24 reported that the arrests come after businesspeople in and around Mamelodi came forward alleging that were forced to pay the suspects in exchange for some kind of "protection" for themselves and their businesses. 

READ | Case against two allegedly linked to Boko Haram gang postponed as lawyer not in court

The new accused have already appeared in court and are expected to apply for bail on 12 April for bail applications, pending further investigation.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Major-General Tommy Mthombeni requested the communities of Mamelodi and surrounds to continue to work closely with the police towards disrupting and ending Boko Haram's reign of terror.

"While we, as the SAPS, are encouraged by the responsiveness of the complainants that has led to the arrest of four suspects so far, we hope that those who were previously afraid are now encouraged to report their cases so that these criminals are apprehended and taken to task," he said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela previously encouraged alleged victims who had previously withdrawn cases, refused to give statements or participate in identity parades, citing fear or intimidation by Boko Haram, to reopen their cases.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengcourts
Lottery
1 player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 2205 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 685 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 2755 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.98
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.67
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.66
(-0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.43
(+0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.8)
Gold
1,729.79
(+0.2)
Silver
24.98
(-0.3)
Platinum
1,161.66
(+1.0)
Brent Crude
61.95
(-3.8)
Palladium
2,634.04
(+0.8)
All Share
66,765
(+3.1)
Top 40
61,184
(+3.2)
Financial 15
12,207
(+3.0)
Industrial 25
87,796
(+2.1)
Resource 10
67,311
(+4.7)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo