Pair linked to infamous Mamelodi gang in court for fraud and money laundering

Two members linked to an infamous Mamelodi gang, arrested for fraud and money laundering, will be apply for bail next week.

The accused were meant to apply for bail on Friday, but the State had not yet decided whether it would oppose the application.

It is alleged that the two accused hijacked a residential building and were renting out rooms illegally.

Mncedisi Ntloko and Sibongile Mabele are believed to be part of the gang Boko Haram - named after the jihadist extremist organisation in West Africa.

The pair appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday for their formal bail application, however, the State told the court that it needed a short postponement for further investigation as it had not yet made a decision as to whether the bail application would be opposed.

The request was granted by the court and the matter was postponed to 30 March.

Ntloko and Mabele have been charged with charged with fraud, money laundering, and trespassing and are accused of hijacking a residential building and renting out rooms illegally.

According to the charge sheet seen by News24, between September 2017 and March this year the accused effectively hijacked a residential building, known as the Inkandla Hostel, which is owned by the City of Tshwane.

They then allegedly rented out the units at R2 500 a month. The City allegedly lost more than R11 million, while Ntloko and Mabele accumulated R690 000 through the illegal rentals.

The State also further alleges that both accused attempted to conceal this money to avoid prosecution. News24 previously reported that police have been investigating the group after several complaints were laid by Mamelodi residents and businesses relating to theft and extortion.

Last week, two more alleged gang members linked to Boko Haram were arrested for robbery. News24 reported that the arrests come after businesspeople in and around Mamelodi came forward alleging that were forced to pay the suspects in exchange for some kind of "protection" for themselves and their businesses.

The new accused have already appeared in court and are expected to apply for bail on 12 April for bail applications, pending further investigation.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Major-General Tommy Mthombeni requested the communities of Mamelodi and surrounds to continue to work closely with the police towards disrupting and ending Boko Haram's reign of terror.

"While we, as the SAPS, are encouraged by the responsiveness of the complainants that has led to the arrest of four suspects so far, we hope that those who were previously afraid are now encouraged to report their cases so that these criminals are apprehended and taken to task," he said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela previously encouraged alleged victims who had previously withdrawn cases, refused to give statements or participate in identity parades, citing fear or intimidation by Boko Haram, to reopen their cases.