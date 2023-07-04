Pair sentenced in 1995 for rape of Alison Botha granted parole

Convicted rapists Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger have been placed on parole, 28 years after they were sentenced to life imprisonment.

The pair raped and stabbed Alison Botha in then Port Elizabeth in December 1994.

The Department of Correctional Services said their parole placement was considered in line with the Correctional Services Act.

Convicted rapists Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger were on Tuesday placed on parole.

Du Toit and Kruger were sentenced for the kidnapping and rape of Alison Botha at Noordhoek outside Gqeberha, what was then Port Elizabeth, in December 1994.

She sustained 30 stab wounds to her stomach and her throat was slit.

She was left for dead in the bushes but managed to scribble the names of her attackers in the sand before crawling to the edge of the road.

She was found and rushed to hospital.

The men who tried to kill her have served 28 years in jail after the Port Elizabeth High Court sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The Department of Correctional Services said their parole was considered in line with the Correctional Services Act.

The department said the parole structures exercised due diligence in assessing the parole eligibility for offenders sentenced to life imprisonment.

It said:

Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger have been admitted into the system of community corrections, whereby they are expected to comply with a specific set of parole conditions and will be subjected to supervision for the rest of their natural lives.

The Knysna Plett Herald reported that Botha told M-Net's Carte Blanche in 2015 that she feared her attackers would take revenge if they were released on parole.

She told the TV show that her willpower kept her alive, saying, "when they slit my throat, they left only one muscle intact".

Botha could not be reached for comment.