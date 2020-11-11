51m ago

add bookmark

Palesa Madiba murder: 'This is one step in a very long road,' says family as trial starts

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dumisani Mkhwanazi, 36, appears in the Protea Magistrate's Court in connection with the murder of UJ student Palesa Madiba. (Jeanette Chabalala/News24)
Dumisani Mkhwanazi, 36, appears in the Protea Magistrate's Court in connection with the murder of UJ student Palesa Madiba. (Jeanette Chabalala/News24)
  • The murder trial of Dumisani Mkhwanazi got underway on Wednesday. 
  • The State is expected to call witnesses on Thursday. 
  • Mkhwanazi has pleaded not guilty to all the charges he faces. 

The family of slain University of Johannesburg student Palesa Madiba says they are happy the trial has finally got underway, although her alleged killer has pleaded not guilty.

They believe justice will eventually prevail.

Dumisani Mkhwanazi's murder trial commenced in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg before Judge Prince Manyathi on Wednesday.

After the State read out the charges, the accused said he understood and pleaded not guilty.

Mkhwanazi faces five charges: murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, defeating the administration of justice, the unlawful possession of a firearm and the unlawful possession of live ammunition.

READ | Palesa Madiba murder trial: Dumisani Mkhwanazi pleads not guilty

Speaking to the media following Wednesday's proceedings, Madiba family spokesperson Thabiso Tsoledi said they were not surprised that Mkhwanazi pleaded not guilty because it had been his stance throughout the case. 

The family came out in numbers and filled the court gallery as proceedings got underway.

News24 spotted one of the family members shedding tears as the State read out the indictment and the charges against Mkhwanazi. 

"We will obviously leave that to the courts to prove … and, hopefully, eventually justice will prevail," Tsoledi said.

He added:

"I think we are certainly happy that the trial is beginning. This is one step in a very long road that we have walked and a step that is beginning to give us closure."

Madiba went missing after she had gone for a sleepover at her friend Tshidi Mkhwanazi's house in Phiri, Soweto, on 9 August 2013. Tshidi is the niece of the accused.

Madiba's body was found buried in a shallow grave behind Tshidi's home on 16 December 2015.

A neighbour had seen an arm protruding from the ground, News24 reported.

The State alleged that Mkhwanazi was guilty of the murder in that, around 12 August 2013, he unlawfully and intentionally killed Madiba.

It also informed the court that, following pre-trial proceedings, it reached a consensus with Mkhwanazi's lawyer, Dominic Thinani, regarding formal admissions under Section 220 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Among some of the facts, which the State read to the record from the formal admissions, were that the skeletal remains of Madiba had no further injuries from the time they were discovered on 16 December 2015 until when the post-mortem examination was conducted.

The State also informed the court the facts and findings of the post-mortem were correct and that the report was being accepted as an exhibit.

Also, the firearm found at the crime scene was handed to forensics in a sealed bag, with the ballistic analysis admitted as an exhibit.

Mkhwanazi agreed that Thinani had explained the formal admissions to him and he was not disputing the facts.

The trial was rolled over to Thursday to allow the State to bring forward its witnesses to give evidence.

News24 previously reported the State was expected to call 13 witnesses during the trial, including Tshidi.

The court also heard that, before witnesses take the stand, there were further aspects Thinani wanted to consult on.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Palesa Madiba murder: lawyer fails to appear, trial postponed
Trial of student Palesa Madiba's alleged killer postponed to finalise defence instructions
Palesa Madiba's alleged killer to go on trial in April
Read more on:
palesa madibagautengjohannesburggender based violencecourtscrime
Lottery
2 players bag R178k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 1805 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 4071 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 5113 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.69
(-0.70)
ZAR/GBP
20.74
(-0.33)
ZAR/EUR
18.45
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.42
(-0.63)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.44)
Gold
1866.21
(-0.51)
Silver
24.07
(-0.29)
Platinum
865.45
(-1.41)
Brent Crude
44.05
(+2.85)
Palladium
2363.49
(-3.20)
All Share
57605.24
(-0.12)
Top 40
52757.20
(-0.31)
Financial 15
12012.52
(+5.59)
Industrial 25
78537.41
(-2.09)
Resource 10
52659.37
(-0.11)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo