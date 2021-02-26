Palesa Madiba's mother forgives her daughter's killer: 'Jailing him will not bring back my child'

Palesa Madiba ' s mother said she had forgiven Dumisani Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi has been sentenced to an effective 31 years in jail for killing Madiba.

The family said the sentence would not bring her back.

The family of University of Johannesburg student Palesa Madiba has welcomed the 31-year sentence imposed on her killer, Dumisani Mkhwanazi.

Madiba's emotional mother, Khosi Galesitwe, said she had forgiven Mkhwanazi.

"It is still painful to me. The sentence will not bring back my child. Mkhwanazi didn't show any remorse before and after he was sentenced. He has hurt us as a family. He should have practiced ubuntu and spared my daughter's life," Galesitwe added.

Madiba was last seen in August 2013, visiting her friend Tshidi - Mkhwanazi's niece - at her home in Phiri, Soweto.



Her remains were later found buried in a shallow grave at Tshidi's home.

Mkhwanazi was arrested, charged and convicted of Madiba's murder in 2020.

He was sentenced in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday to 20 years for murder, three for theft of Madiba's cellphone, eight for defeating ends of justice, 10 for the possession of an unlicenced firearm and two for the possession of ammunition.

Judge Prince Mkhwanazi ordered the sentence to run concurrently, meaning he would serve an effective 31 years in jail.

Madiba's aunt, Malesela Moshidi, said a heavy load had been taken off their shoulders as they were anxious her killer would go free.



"I think he got what he deserves. He ripped us apart. We have got closure, even if it is not enough. My family will start healing and moving forward from this," added Moshidi.

According to victim impact report prepared by social worker PG Sibitane, the family was seeking closure.

"She was hurt when Tshidi stopped all communications and seemed unbothered. Madiba's mother prayed daily thinking she will see her daughter walking into her home. She would mistake her for someone else.



"Her mother stopped attending counselling sessions as she has accepted that her daughter will never walk back. Madiba's sister was overwhelmed with memories they shared as siblings," said Sibitane.

He added her sister could not cope at university and lost three months of her studies, however, she managed to graduate.

"Madiba's friend struggled to attend school following her disappearance. The family held three awareness campaigns mobilising the community to assist in locating Madiba.

"They even hired a private investigator who worked on the case for a year. Their hope diminished as there were no successes from the police. Her mother lost a wish of having grandchildren. Madiba was killed before she realised her dreams.

"If she was alive today, she would have been a successful young woman. The family was concerned when the accused claimed innocence. They claimed he was assisted by his family members to commit the offence. Her death invoked further pain in their hearts," Sibitane said.