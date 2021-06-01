Pan-African Parliament drama: Majodina accepts apology after Senegal rep 'cries and apologises'

Pemmy Majodina accepted an apology from Djibril War.

Majodina said GBV was not only a South African problem, but a continental issue.

News24 understands that Majodina will be escalating the matter continentally.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina has confirmed that she accepted an apology from a fellow member of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), Djibril War, the Senegal representative.

War is alleged to have assaulted her during Monday's clashes in the parliamentary session.

Chaos erupted during one of the sessions, which led to a few altercations among the diplomats. The point of contention was a debate over the rotation of the continental grouping's presidency.

However, Majodina said the matter would be escalated to a "continental level" - despite War "crying and apologising" for his actions.

Majodina said she wanted to send a clear message that South Africa did not tolerate gender-based violence (GBV).

Majodina said she hadn't opened a case against War.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday during a picket in Midrand, Johannesburg, where the PAP sitting was taking place, Majodina condemned the actions of War.

She said:

Accepting an apology and correcting measures, those are two different things. I accepted the apology because he was saying he was not doing that intentionally. He was fighting or kicking a Zimbabwean, but I was caught up in the crossfire. That is something else. But now to say how is a Member of Parliament (MP) to behave and conduct himself, that is why these women are here, especially when a woman comes between you to make peace, then you turn to that woman.

She also expressed her dismay at War's misconduct.

"It doesn't matter who has done it. That this member has apologised is neither here nor there. But, as women, we want to register that this is not only a matter of South Africa and, therefore, this matter must be taken to a continental level."