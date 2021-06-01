1h ago

add bookmark

Pan-African Parliament should have rotational leadership, says Thandi Modise

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise.
Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise.
Jan Gerber, News24
  • Thandi Modise said the PAP should follow rotational leadership.
  • She was delivering Parliament's budget vote speech to the National Assembly.
  • She said South Africa's Parliament should take a more active interest in the PAP.

Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise said she expects the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) to follow rotational leadership.

As more chaotic scenes unfolded in the PAP, Modise delivered Parliament's budget vote to a hybrid mini-plenary of the National Assembly from the chamber in Cape Town on Tuesday. 

At the PAP, the bone of contention was who should be the president, with the bloc from southern Africa insisting it should be awarded on a rotational basis.

Some of South Africa's representatives were involved, with EFF leader Julius Malema threatening to kill a representative from Mali on Thursday.

On Monday, a Malian delegate kicked at ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina, while Malema stormed the podium on Tuesday.

Malema was later shoved by a female delegate. 

ALSO READ | Pan-African Parliament drama: Majodina accepts apology after Senegal rep 'cries and apologises'

Meanwhile, in a more sedentary sitting in the national legislature, the only interruption was the odd comment from EFF MPs via the virtual platform.  

In her speech, Modise said Parliament must continue representing South Africa on international and multilateral levels.

"We continue to see positive progress at SADC-PF [Southern Africa Development Community Parliamentary Forum] towards being our regional Parliament. Indeed, the quality of model laws at this level can only contribute towards a cohesive region, which promotes stability and growth," she said.

We host the PAP as a country. We have delegated members to serve there. We do need to take a more active interest in the affairs and functioning of the PAP. Whatever goes wrong at the PAP, South Africa gets blamed. The truth is we have not been able to properly play the role of host, we have to remedy this.

"We want to reiterate the PAP is an organ of the AU, that whatever rules, whatever instructions the AU puts down on all its structures, must apply at the PAP. And, therefore, we expect the rotational rules and process will follow on the floor of the PAP."

ANC MP Bheki Radebe also lamented the proceedings at the PAP.

"What happened at the PAP is really disgusting," he said. "How is the rest of the world going to take us seriously if we do this to each other?"

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentpan african parliamentthandi modisebheki radebegautengjohannesburg
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 10573 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1451 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

16h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.76
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.47
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.81
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,900.25
-0.3%
Silver
27.89
-0.5%
Palladium
2,865.50
+1.2%
Platinum
1,197.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
69.32
+0.9%
Top 40
62,699
+1.5%
All Share
68,923
+1.4%
Resource 10
68,669
+1.5%
Industrial 25
88,358
+1.7%
Financial 15
13,575
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo