Pandor clears the air over SA's Los Angeles consul general's 'demand for luxury home'

More than 20 properties were viewed to find a residence for SA's Consul General in Los Angeles.

None of these was "suitable", but International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor did not provide reasons why.

The Consul General, former ANC MP Thandile Sunduza, reportedly has her eyes set on the expensive Rodeo Drive.

International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister Naledi Pandor confirmed that more than 20 properties were viewed to secure a residence for South Africa's consul general in Los Angeles, USA, Thandile Sunduza, but no "suitable" residence was found.

She did not elaborate on why none of these properties was suitable for Sunduza, a former ANC MP.

Last month, the Sunday Times reported that Sunduza rejected the properties as she has her eyes set on Beverley Hills' famous and luxury Rodeo Drive.

Sunduza reportedly upset potential landlords by demanding imported furniture from the East and changing kitchen cupboards and wall units.

DA MP Darren Bergman asked Pandor for "the detailed reasons that the South African Consul General has still not found a satisfactory residence to stay in Los Angeles".



He also wanted the details of the complaints against the last 20 properties which the Consul General was shown in Los Angeles and the reason why the property leased by the previous consul general was not available for the incumbent.

Pandor's full answer reads as follows: "The South African Consul General arrived in Los Angeles at the end of January 2020. While searching for a suitable residence for the CG [Consul General], the lockdown (stay-at-home) order was issued in Los Angeles in March 2020, which made it difficult to continue searching for and viewing properties.

"Although more than 20 properties were viewed in areas recommended by the local office of the US State Department, no suitable property was identified during this initial period. As part of the search, three properties deemed to be suitable were later identified, but the mission lost the properties due to reasons related to the landlords' decision.

"The previous CG vacated the property in July 2019, which is five months before the arrival of the incumbent CG, who arrived at the end of January 2020. In this regard, it was decided that it was not cost effective to keep renting an unoccupied property (CG's residence), so the contract was terminated or not renewed, with a view that another property will be searched for as soon as the CG arrives."

The residence of the CG in Los Angeles isn't the only property-related problem plaguing South Africa's diplomatic missions in America.

In October, News24 reported that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation lost R118 million it paid as an upfront fee to buy a piece of land to build office space and accommodation for South Africa's permanent missions to the United Nations and the country's Consulate General in New York.

As it turned out, this piece of land apparently doesn't exist.