1h ago

add bookmark

Panel slams 'toxic culture' at Huis Marais and calls for language review at Stellenbosch University

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Students pictured at Stellenbosch University.
Students pictured at Stellenbosch University.
Getty Images.
  • Stellenbosch University has released an independent report into alleged racism at the institution.
  • The independent commission of inquiry into racism was headed by Sisi Khampepe, a retired judge of the Constitutional Court.
  • Khampepe made several recommendations regarding the toxic culture at residences and the university’s language policy.

Stellenbosch University has released the findings of an independent inquiry into racism at the institution.

The university appointed Sisi Khampepe, a retired Constitutional Court judge, to head up the inquiry into allegations of racism at the university.

This follows an incident in May when student Theuns du Toit was filmed urinating on first-year student Babalo Ndwayana's desk and belongings at their Huis Marais residence.

Du Toit was later found guilty of contravening the university’s rules and expelled.

The incident triggered waves of outrage and disgust by students and the entire nation.

Khampepe's report made several recommendations, including that there needed to be a decisive change of leadership in the Huis Marias residence where the incident occurred.

READ | The student activist who gaslit security guards at UCT and cost them their jobs

"I would strongly recommend that the new HC (house committee) and prim (head) of Huis Marais undergo leadership training and mentorship to assist them in reforming what is evidently a very toxic culture," she said in the report.

The report added that the student affairs division must closely examine the culture of Huis Marais with the intention of introducing long-term solutions that will reform the res.

"I recommend that the proposal of converting Huis Marais into a mixed residence be revisited. After all, the agreement that was signed in 2020 appears not to have accomplished its desired end," Khampepe stressed.

She said she agreed with the many witnesses who suggested the university seriously erred in backtracking on its decision to convert Huis Marais into a mixed gender residence. 

The university's decision was guided by a legal opinion at the time. However, it was made evident to the commission that the problems identified in that legal opinion have now been addressed. 

The report also recommended that the university considers reviewing and revising its language policy to remove the possibility of language exclusion through the preference for Afrikaans.

The report added that the university could only hope to realise its potential of becoming a national asset if students and staff felt that they belonged and it was a place for them.

SU rector and vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, said the Khampepe Commission's findings and recommendations were a tipping point for the university.

"In appointing the commission and requesting the inquiry, SU made itself vulnerable and exposed itself to possible criticism. However, with a view to the future, we regard this commission as an important investment in the wellness of our university,”  he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stellenbosch universitywestern capecape towneducation
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 561 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
26% - 2406 votes
I don't use Twitter
68% - 6270 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.82
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.45
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.83
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.9%
Gold
1,678.73
+0.2%
Silver
20.97
+0.8%
Palladium
1,889.04
-0.9%
Platinum
988.63
+0.3%
Brent-ruolie
97.92
-0.7%
Top 40
62,425
-0.6%
All Share
69,026
-0.6%
Resource 10
66,472
-0.6%
Industrial 25
81,201
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,888
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

11h ago

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good...

11h ago

Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good Hope's rooftop
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

03 Nov

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo