Panyaza Lesufi tests negative for Covid-19 after scare

Alex Mitchley and Canny Maphanga
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
@GautengProvince, Twitter
  • Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi tested negative for Covid-19.
  • Lesufi went into self-isolation after two staff members at the Gauteng Department of Education head offices in Johannesburg tested positive for the virus.
  • The offices were closed on Wednesday and have undergone decontamination.

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi has tested negative for Covid-19, the Gauteng Department of Education announced on Saturday.  

Lesufi tested for the virus on Tuesday and went into self-isolation after two staff members from the department's offices in Johannesburg tested positive for Covid-19.

News24 previously reported that the department's head office was currently being decontaminated after it was shut down on Wednesday.

READ | Lesufi self-isolating after two staff members test positive for Covid-19

Staff are expected to return to the head office on Monday once the process is complete.

Of the 172 113 public servants in the province, 335 have tested positive since March, Gauteng Premier David Makhura revealed on Friday.

"This includes public health workers and educators," Makhura explained.

"Like all other patients, affected staff and their family members are receiving care and treatment in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols," he added.

READ | 29 Eastern Cape schools close due to positive Covid-19 cases, 48 more have suspected cases

Staff members, who were in contact with those who contracted the virus, have been tested and will follow protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"Once a staff member tests positive, we also trace their contacts. We do exactly what we do with normal members of society.

"We also immediately decontaminate the building, close it for a few days and reopen once it has been decontaminated," Makhura added.

The department said that Lesufi and Gauteng MEC of Health Bandile Masuku will on Sunday visit the family of a Grade 7 pupil from Kokosi Primary School in Fochville. The pupil died on Thursday.

