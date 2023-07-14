Pappas vs Dube-Ncube: KZN premier insists imbizo will take place at her preferred venue

Chris Pappas is at loggerheads with Nomusa Dube-Ncube because of a venue.

Pappas said the premier's preferred venue for an imbizo had been pre-booked for a soccer tournament.

Dube-Ncube said Pappas had organised the tournament after hearing of the planned imbizo.

The mayor of the Umgeni Municipality, Chris Pappas, reported KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube to the provincial commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, ahead of Saturday's planned imbizo at a local stadium.

In turn, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal called Pappas "a racist offspring of apartheid architects".

The exchange stems from Dube-Ncube's insistence that she will forge ahead with a community meeting at the newly refurbished multimillion-rand Mpophomeni Stadium, despite opposition from Pappas.

Pappas told News24 that, while they were not opposed to the premier's imbizo, her preferred venue was not feasible for such an event.

He said:

The Mpophomeni Stadium is a brand new R14 million venue that has a new pitch and underground sprinklers. It is intended for professional and semi-professional sports games and not major events that could cause harm to the facility.

He said the facility was pre-booked for a soccer tournament whereas the premier's office had failed to pay the required deposit to use the venue.

"No less than four suitable alternatives were put forward by the Umngeni Municipality, as was requested in the initial correspondence by the premier and the director-general, where they ask the municipality to help to identify a suitable venue," he said.

He said forcing the event would be "considered breaking and entering and/or destruction of government property and/or trespassing: these are criminal offences".



He added: "We expect the police to stop the premier's service providers from accessing the venue as they will be trespassing."

However, on Friday afternoon, News24 was reliably informed that the facility had been broken into and some service providers were seen erecting a marquee.

A police van was spotted, but the service providers appeared to set up without being stopped.

'Imbizo is continuing'

Dube-Ncube denied that she had not paid the deposit for the imbizo, and insisted the gathering would take place.

She claimed Pappas was being mischievous and alleged that he had organised the soccer tournament after hearing about the planned imbizo.

She said:

We would not have designated that place before we booked. We had to book first.

In support of the premier, the ANC in KZN accused Pappas of turning the municipality into his "no-go area fiefdom".

In a statement, the secretary of the ANC in KZN, Bheki Mtolo, said: "Through his action, Pappas has unmasked himself as a racist mayor, whose conduct is shaped by apartheid ideology."

In response as to whether they would act, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: "Police do not interfere in the activities of individuals, departments or municipalities unless a criminal matter has been opened or there is a court interdict that the police need to serve.

"Anyone whose rights have been infringed does not need to write to the provincial commissioner or any senior manager, but go to the nearest police and open a case, which will be duly investigated and the results thereof will determine the legal steps that the police need to take."