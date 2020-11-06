Paramedics robbed, shot at on way to meet police escort in Khayelitsha

An ambulance crew was shot at while driving to meet their police escort to a patient in Khayelitsha.

A gunman robbed the Melomed 24 paramedic of his phone.

The robbers tried to get the crew's wallets, but the ambulance driver sped off as bullets were being fired at them.

An ambulance crew was robbed and then shot at in Khayelitsha while on their way to the police who were to escort them to the person they were there to assist.

The latest attack comes in spite of pleas to let ambulances attend to call outs safely.



Melomed communications officer Shameema Adams said the Melomed 24 ambulance crew was on their way to meet the police escort in line with the protocol for high risk "red zones" where ambulance crews have been attacked before.

They were attacked around 14:45 before they could reach their escort.

"Melomed 24 ambulance strictly compiles with this protocol and policy, so before going to this patient the control room made contact with the police, however the paramedics were attacked prior to reaching the police station as they entered the red zone," said Adams.

One of the ambulance crew was robbed of a cellphone and as the robbers were trying to get the rest of the crew's wallets, the ambulance driver sped to safety, but the robbers started shooting at them.

READ: 'My babies, my babies' screamed terrified paramedic during attempted robbery

"The paramedics are extremely fortunate not to have been hit, but sadly [are] traumatised and we are providing full support and counselling to our staff," said Adams.

She said a number of ambulances, particularly private services, are not comfortable responding to call outs in red zones, but the company’s paramedics risk their lives to go there to serve the community.

"But based on this very serious and disturbing event, Melomed 24 is re-evaluating whether it should continue servicing patients within these so called red zones as the safety of our staff and patients is paramount."

Arrangements were made for another ambulance to be sent out to the sick person.

Firefighters have also not been spared, with two robbed during a hoax call in Wallacedene in October.