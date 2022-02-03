12m ago

Parents disrupt classes at Pretoria school over 'deteriorating' conditions, unfulfilled promises

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana
Parents of pupils at Lotus Secondary in Pretoria disrupted classes to protest over deteriorating conditions at the school.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • Parents disrupted teaching and learning at Lotus Secondary in Pretoria, adding that the school was unsafe for their children.
  • They said conditions at the school were deteriorating and ceilings had collapsed, while windows were broken.
  • The Gauteng Department of Education said MEC Panyaza Lesufi previously visited the school and concluded that mobile units were needed.

Residents and parents of pupils at Lotus Secondary in Pretoria disrupted teaching and learning at the school, demanding the delivery of six mobile classrooms they had been promised.

On Monday, parents said they had earlier met with school officials, who had promised that the mobile classrooms would be delivered. However, they said, that never happened.

They said conditions at the school were deteriorating and some of the ceilings had collapsed while windows were broken.

According to the parents, the school remained unfit for teaching and learning as it could collapse at any time.

Neil Naidoo, one of the parents, said Lotus residents as well as parents of pupils have signed a petition to have the principal removed over the matter of the mobile units.

"We came to an agreement that the current principal is not fit to be in this position if she can't resolve minor issues," Naidoo said.

Allegations must be 'tested'

"She has been in power for the past six months and has not done anything for the school," he added.

Steve Mabona, spokesperson of the Gauteng Department of Education, said MEC Panyaza Lesufi, along with the infrastructure team, had previously visited the school to analyse the conditions and concluded that mobile units were needed.

He said: 

Between this week Tuesday or Wednesday (sic) the school will be receiving the mobile units," Mabona said, adding that there was no need for parents to disrupt classes.

"If there are allegations against the school's principal, they need to be put on the table, tested and then an informed decision is made," said Mabona.

A parent who preferred to remain anonymous said the Department of Education had experienced a series of problems and urged everyone in the community to stand up and speak out against the department.

On Thursday morning, one of the parents confirmed that the six mobile classrooms they had demanded had been delivered and that three had been erected already.

