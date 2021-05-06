Parents in dock for allegedly taking R500 000 to drop rape charges against Bushiri's head of security

The parents of a rape complainant have appeared in court for allegedly accepting a R500 000 bribe to drop the rape charges against a police officer's husband.



It is the State's allegation that the police officer, Brigadier Rosy Resandt, used R500 000 to bribe the couple to drop the rape case against her husband, Clifford Cornelius Resandt, who was the head of security for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema previously told News24 that the R500 000 had been transferred to the police officer's account from Shepherd Bushiri Ministries on 22 January 2018. On the day an amount of R500 000 reflected in the parents' bank account, the charges were dropped against the accused, Ngwema added.

Clifford was arrested on 20 January, 2018 for allegedly raping the couple's minor daughter.

The parents, aged 54 and 57, have since been criminally charged along with Resandt.

"The couple was arrested by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team [on Monday] after they allegedly received R500 000 gratification to conceal a rape of their daughter," said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase.



They appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

