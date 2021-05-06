1h ago

add bookmark

Parents in dock for allegedly taking R500 000 to drop rape charges against Bushiri's head of security

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Brigadier Rosy Resandt and her husband Clifford Cornelius Resandt appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
Brigadier Rosy Resandt and her husband Clifford Cornelius Resandt appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
Hanti Otto

The parents of a rape complainant have appeared in court for allegedly accepting a R500 000 bribe to drop the rape charges against a police officer's husband.

It is the State's allegation that the police officer, Brigadier Rosy Resandt, used R500 000 to bribe the couple to drop the rape case against her husband, Clifford Cornelius Resandt, who was the head of security for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sipho Ngwema previously told News24 that the R500 000 had been transferred to the police officer's account from Shepherd Bushiri Ministries on 22 January 2018. On the day an amount of R500 000 reflected in the parents' bank account, the charges were dropped against the accused, Ngwema added.

Clifford was arrested on 20 January, 2018 for allegedly raping the couple's minor daughter.

READ | Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri faces rape charges - report

The parents, aged 54 and 57, have since been criminally charged along with Resandt.

"The couple was arrested by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team [on Monday] after they allegedly received R500 000 gratification to conceal a rape of their daughter," said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

They appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
shepherd bushiripretoriagautengcrimerapecourts
Lottery
4 strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 3316 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 3091 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 333 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.31
(-0.5)
GBP/ZAR
19.90
(-0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.23
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.08
(-0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.5)
Gold
1,792.86
(+0.3)
Silver
26.72
(+0.9)
Platinum
1,240.50
(+0.9)
Brent Crude
68.96
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,984.50
(+0.3)
All Share
67,441
(+0.1)
Top 40
61,575
(+0.1)
Financial 15
12,450
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
85,732
(+0.1)
Resource 10
70,215
(-0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr 2021

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo