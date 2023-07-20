10h ago

Share

Parents of baby boy who died on first day of crèche at babysitter's home desperate for answers

accreditation
Nkosikhona Duma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nine-month-old S'phesihle Msomi died at the home of his babysitter on Tuesday afternoon.
Nine-month-old S'phesihle Msomi died at the home of his babysitter on Tuesday afternoon.
Supplied
  • The parents of an infant who died at the home of a babysitter believe they have not been told the whole truth.
  • The babysitter said the infant fell asleep after she served him a meal and he never woke up again.
  • The police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.

The parents of 9-month-old S'phesihle Msomi, who died at the home of a babysitter in Zwelisha, Verulam, north of Durban, say they are desperate for answers.

At the same time, 65-year-old Rachel Mavundla, who was watching the infant at the time of his death, referred to the incident as "depressing".

Police have since opened an inquest docket to investigate the death. 

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, KZN police spokesperson, said:

It is alleged that the baby was put to sleep by the caregiver thereafter when she tried to wake the baby, he was not responding or breathing.

According to Mavundla, the father, Saidi Ijuma, 31, dropped off his son at about 10:00 on Tuesday and mentioned that he was sickly.

"I still had some porridge left over from feeding the children who arrived earlier. So, I fed him [S'phesihle] but he fell asleep before he could finish his meal, so I put him to sleep," Mavundla told News24 on Wednesday.  

She said at about lunchtime, she tried to wake up the baby, but he wasn't responsive.

Rachel Mavundla
Rachel Mavundla, 65, described the child's passing as "depressing".
Nkosikhona Duma/News24

"His body temperature was high, and so we undressed him so that he could cool down, but throughout that process, he remained asleep," she explained.

"His non-responsive nature concerned us and so we called RUSA [Reaction Unit South Africa] for help. They confirmed the worst."

Prem Balram, RUSA spokesperson, said while they responded promptly, they couldn’t resuscitate the baby, who had died before they arrived.

An emotional Mavundla said she had not managed to sleep and eat by Wednesday afternoon.

"The father of the baby was cordial with me on Tuesday, but the mother was screaming, and insulting. She accused me of killing her baby so that I could turn him into utikoloshe [a dwarf-like creature believed to be used in witchcraft].

"She demanded that I bring her baby back to life."

Babysitting business

Mavundla explained that she started her babysitting business in 2021 after almost a year of unemployment.

She told News24 that she used to work as a domestic worker in Verulam, but her employers asked her to stay at home at the start of the Covid-19 movement restrictions in March 2020.

"When restrictions ended, I tried to get my job back, but employers refused to take me back, citing my age.

"Later on, a neighbour asked me to look after their disabled child so that they could attend to an errand, and word quickly got out. So, whenever people had appointments like job interviews, they would leave their children with me for a fee."

Saida Ijuma, 31, insists his son had recovered fro
Saida Ijuma, 31, insists his son had recovered from the flu and a running stomach by the time he dropped him off with the babysitter.
Nkosikhona Duma/News24

Ijuma told News24 that he and his son’s mother, 27-year-old Thembi Msomi, believed Mavundla was not being fully transparent about what had transpired.

He confirmed that S’phesihle had been sick for a while and at some point the infant had a running stomach over a three-day period.

Ijuma said:

His mother had taken him to a clinic and he had recovered. When I dropped him off with Mavundla, he was fine.

Msomi said she hoped the police could get to the bottom of what had happened.

"My son had fully recovered and I had taken him off the medication we were given at the clinic last week. I am just hoping the police can find out the truth," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kwazulu-natalinfant death
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your views on the recent ConCourt ruling that could see Jacob Zuma return to prison?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Jail him, Zuma is not above the law
90% - 1888 votes
Pardon him, SA can't afford further unrest
10% - 221 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.84
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.95
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.95
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
967.65
-0.5%
Palladium
1,290.27
-0.7%
Gold
1,974.04
-0.2%
Silver
25.13
-0.1%
Brent-ruolie
79.46
-0.2%
Top 40
71,732
-0.2%
All Share
76,920
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,520
+1.3%
Industrial 25
104,177
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,766
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

6h ago

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo