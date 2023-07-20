Parents of baby boy who died on first day of crèche at babysitter's home desperate for answers

The parents of an infant who died at the home of a babysitter believe they have not been told the whole truth.

The babysitter said the infant fell asleep after she served him a meal and he never woke up again.

The police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.

The parents of 9-month-old S'phesihle Msomi, who died at the home of a babysitter in Zwelisha, Verulam, north of Durban, say they are desperate for answers.

At the same time, 65-year-old Rachel Mavundla, who was watching the infant at the time of his death, referred to the incident as "depressing".

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, KZN police spokesperson, said:

It is alleged that the baby was put to sleep by the caregiver thereafter when she tried to wake the baby, he was not responding or breathing.

According to Mavundla, the father, Saidi Ijuma, 31, dropped off his son at about 10:00 on Tuesday and mentioned that he was sickly.

"I still had some porridge left over from feeding the children who arrived earlier. So, I fed him [S'phesihle] but he fell asleep before he could finish his meal, so I put him to sleep," Mavundla told News24 on Wednesday.

She said at about lunchtime, she tried to wake up the baby, but he wasn't responsive.

"His body temperature was high, and so we undressed him so that he could cool down, but throughout that process, he remained asleep," she explained.

"His non-responsive nature concerned us and so we called RUSA [Reaction Unit South Africa] for help. They confirmed the worst."

Prem Balram, RUSA spokesperson, said while they responded promptly, they couldn’t resuscitate the baby, who had died before they arrived.

An emotional Mavundla said she had not managed to sleep and eat by Wednesday afternoon.

"The father of the baby was cordial with me on Tuesday, but the mother was screaming, and insulting. She accused me of killing her baby so that I could turn him into utikoloshe [a dwarf-like creature believed to be used in witchcraft].

"She demanded that I bring her baby back to life."

Babysitting business

Mavundla explained that she started her babysitting business in 2021 after almost a year of unemployment.

She told News24 that she used to work as a domestic worker in Verulam, but her employers asked her to stay at home at the start of the Covid-19 movement restrictions in March 2020.

"When restrictions ended, I tried to get my job back, but employers refused to take me back, citing my age.

"Later on, a neighbour asked me to look after their disabled child so that they could attend to an errand, and word quickly got out. So, whenever people had appointments like job interviews, they would leave their children with me for a fee."

Ijuma told News24 that he and his son’s mother, 27-year-old Thembi Msomi, believed Mavundla was not being fully transparent about what had transpired.

He confirmed that S’phesihle had been sick for a while and at some point the infant had a running stomach over a three-day period.

Ijuma said:

His mother had taken him to a clinic and he had recovered. When I dropped him off with Mavundla, he was fine.

Msomi said she hoped the police could get to the bottom of what had happened.

"My son had fully recovered and I had taken him off the medication we were given at the clinic last week. I am just hoping the police can find out the truth," she said.