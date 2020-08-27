1h ago

Parents of Eldorado Park teen, allegedly killed by cops, want justice

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • After the death of a teenage boy, allegedly shot and killed by police officers, the family are demanding justice.
  • Nathaniel Bradley Julies was shot and killed outside his home.
  • IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola confirmed they are investigating Julies' death.

The grieving family of a teenage boy, allegedly shot and killed by Eldorado Park police officers, are demanding justice.

Nathaniel Bradley Julies, 16, was shot and killed on Wednesday evening.

His family said Julies, who had Down syndrome, had been outside their home around 20:00 after eating his last meal of the day.

"I want them to bury my son because it is because of them that he is no more. He was a special child among my eight children," Julies' mother, Bridgette Harris, said.

"No one is going to fill the void I have in my heart. He was special. He was himself. I am going to miss his smiles, greetings and love. Who is going to love, dance for us and greet me twice a day? I am missing him, especially in the morning, when he always asks for his shoes," said Harris, sobbing.

Julies' father, Clint Smith, said he and his other children were home when they heard a gunshot.

Smith said a neighbour came running to say that police had shot Julies, loaded him in the back of a marked police van, and sped off.

"I called my relative, who quickly took me to the fire station and we didn't find them there. We were told that police had taken him to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. We went there and were told that my son had died.

"Nurses said Eldorado Park police officers brought Julies to the hospital, claiming that he was shot during gang violence. They said he died on arrival at the hospital," Smith said.

Smith said since his son's death, police have not visited them to explain what had happened and, whenever he asked at the police station, officers claimed they didn't know about the incident.

READ | The law says police are allowed to use deadly force to defend and protect - Cele

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the teen was allegedly killed during a shootout "between a gang and the SAPS" following a tip-off about stolen car parts.

"I am very disturbed about the events that led to the passing of an innocent boy," he said, sending his condolences to the family.

The death sparked violent clashes between residents and the police on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the matter has been handed over to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for investigation.

IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola confirmed they are investigating Julies' death.

"The IPID investigators struggled to access the scene as the situation has been volatile, when they ultimately managed to access it, it was almost impossible to conduct interviews as the community was violent," she said."However IPID officials managed to visit the family of the deceased person being escorted and the family liaison has been done."

She said they had to acquire further information from the police, eyewitnesses and ballistics.

A post-mortem also still had to be conducted.

 

On Thursday, angry residents attacked the Eldorado Park police station and damaged the property, including a police van.

Two officers were injured after they were ambushed by angry residents.

Police had to bring in more manpower and fired stun grenades, teargas canisters and rubber bullets at the crowd.

A number of people were injured and some were arrested during the fracas.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said they were called to the police station, where they treated eight people for minor to moderate soft-tissue injuries.

Residents have threatened to set alight the police station.

