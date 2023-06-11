Parents of raped teenage girl charged for allegedly burying their son in backyard

A couple is accused of burying their son in a shallow grave.

The discovery of the remains was made during the investigation of the rape of the woman's teenage daughter.

Locals raised the alarm that they had not seen the boy in quite a while.

A couple already behind bars in connection with the rape of the woman's daughter now face additional charges after the remains of a child was discovered buried in their backyard in Pienaar in Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said information regarding the body of a one-year-old boy in a shallow grave behind the family's shack came to light during the investigation of the rape of a teenage girl, allegedly by her stepfather, 43.

He is alleged to have been assisted by the girl's biological mother, 35.

It is alleged the 15-year-old had been repeatedly attacked over a number of years.

Mdhluli said the girl had run away from home as a result and was taken in by a man.

He, too, allegedly raped her.

However, the man is still on the run.

READ: Suspect arrested after 'luring' Mozambique teen to Joburg, using her as sex slave

Locals informed the authorities and a case was opened, resulting in the couple's arrest.

The girl and her four siblings were removed to a place of safety.



Questions, however, surfaced as to the whereabouts of one of the couple's children because neighbours said they had not seen him for quite a while.

His remains were discovered on Wednesday.

Mdhluli said a forensic investigation was under way to establish the cause of the child's death.



Mdhluli added:



Police, at this stage, cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against them. So far, police have learned the parents are not South African citizens and it is believed they are originally from Mozambique without valid documentation to be in the country. However, in this matter, SAPS is working collaboratively with the Department of Home Affairs to ascertain their status in the country.

The pair remain in custody since Wednesday's appearance in the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court, where the rape case was postponed.



They will appear in the dock on Monday, charged with concealment of death.



