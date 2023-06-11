56m ago

Share

Parents of raped teenage girl charged for allegedly burying their son in backyard

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police arrested two people following a robbery and shooting in which a woman was killed.
Police arrested two people following a robbery and shooting in which a woman was killed.
Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images
  • A couple is accused of burying their son in a shallow grave.
  • The discovery of the remains was made during the investigation of the rape of the woman's teenage daughter.
  • Locals raised the alarm that they had not seen the boy in quite a while.

A couple already behind bars in connection with the rape of the woman's daughter now face additional charges after the remains of a child was discovered buried in their backyard in Pienaar in Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said information regarding the body of a one-year-old boy in a shallow grave behind the family's shack came to light during the investigation of the rape of a teenage girl, allegedly by her stepfather, 43.

He is alleged to have been assisted by the girl's biological mother, 35.

It is alleged the 15-year-old had been repeatedly attacked over a number of years.

Mdhluli said the girl had run away from home as a result and was taken in by a man.

He, too, allegedly raped her.

However, the man is still on the run. 

READ: Suspect arrested after 'luring' Mozambique teen to Joburg, using her as sex slave

Locals informed the authorities and a case was opened, resulting in the couple's arrest.

The girl and her four siblings were removed to a place of safety.

Questions, however, surfaced as to the whereabouts of one of the couple's children because neighbours said they had not seen him for quite a while.

His remains were discovered on Wednesday.

Mdhluli said a forensic investigation was under way to establish the cause of the child's death.

Mdhluli added:

Police, at this stage, cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against them. So far, police have learned the parents are not South African citizens and it is believed they are originally from Mozambique without valid documentation to be in the country. However, in this matter, SAPS is working collaboratively with the Department of Home Affairs to ascertain their status in the country.

The pair remain in custody since Wednesday's appearance in the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court, where the rape case was postponed.

They will appear in the dock on Monday, charged with concealment of death. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsmpumalangacrimecourt
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What should be done with the inquiry findings into SA's alleged arms shipment to Russia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Make them public. No transparency, no trust.
90% - 1505 votes
Keep them classified for the sake of the ZAR
6% - 95 votes
I don't know, but politicians must stay out of it
5% - 76 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

07 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.71
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.52
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.15
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.61
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
1,008.54
0.0%
Palladium
1,323.40
0.0%
Gold
1,961.00
0.0%
Silver
24.29
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.79
-1.6%
Top 40
71,602
-0.1%
All Share
76,936
-0.1%
Resource 10
68,393
-1.2%
Industrial 25
102,984
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,877
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo