Parents should 'use their discretion' in sending children to KZN schools amid weather warning

Schools will not close amid a weather warning for KwaZulu-Natal.

However, teachers, parents and guardians have been urged to "use their discretion" in sending children to school.

The province has seen heavy rainfall that has killed two, with another two people missing.

Schools in KwaZulu-Natal will not close while heavy rains continue to lash the province, but parents and guardians have been given the green light to keep children at home.

The province has seen significant rainfall since Friday, with an orange level 8 warning issued for parts of the province on Tuesday.

In a notice issued by the KwaZulu-Natal education department, teachers, parents and guardians have been requested to "use their discretion" in whether or not to send children to school on Tuesday due to "inclement weather conditions".

Kwazi Mthethwa, spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, said:

The department will monitor the weather patterns and give further advice.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), heavy rains on Tuesday could result in flooding of roads and settlements, damage to roads and bridges, damage to property and infrastructure, and loss of livestock. Some communities could be temporarily inaccessible, and major disruption of traffic flow is expected due to flooded roads, according to the SAWS.



Weather conditions are expected to begin clearing over most parts of the province from Wednesday.

On Monday, the weather service said parts of the province had seen between 100mm and 200mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period.

The heavy downpours resulted in flooding, which caused the deaths of two people. Another two are still missing.





