1h ago

add bookmark

Parents should 'use their discretion' in sending children to KZN schools amid weather warning

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Schools will not close amid a weather warning for KwaZulu-Natal.
  • However, teachers, parents and guardians have been urged to "use their discretion" in sending children to school.
  • The province has seen heavy rainfall that has killed two, with another two people missing.

Schools in KwaZulu-Natal will not close while heavy rains continue to lash the province, but parents and guardians have been given the green light to keep children at home.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE UPDATE FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON KZN FLOODING

The province has seen significant rainfall since Friday, with an orange level 8 warning issued for parts of the province on Tuesday.

In a notice issued by the KwaZulu-Natal education department, teachers, parents and guardians have been requested to "use their discretion" in whether or not to send children to school on Tuesday due to "inclement weather conditions".

Kwazi Mthethwa, spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, said:

The department will monitor the weather patterns and give further advice.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), heavy rains on Tuesday could result in flooding of roads and settlements, damage to roads and bridges, damage to property and infrastructure, and loss of livestock. Some communities could be temporarily inaccessible, and major disruption of traffic flow is expected due to flooded roads, according to the SAWS.

Weather conditions are expected to begin clearing over most parts of the province from Wednesday.

On Monday, the weather service said parts of the province had seen between 100mm and 200mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period.

The heavy downpours resulted in flooding, which caused the deaths of two people. Another two are still missing.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa weather servicesawsdurbankwazulu-nataleducationweathertraffic
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6032 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2558 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.55
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
18.95
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
15.83
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.82
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,957.59
+0.2%
Silver
25.19
+0.4%
Palladium
2,458.00
+0.9%
Platinum
986.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
98.48
-4.4%
Top 40
67,406
0.0%
All Share
74,426
0.0%
Resource 10
82,070
0.0%
Industrial 25
79,781
0.0%
Financial 15
17,156
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

1h ago

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin...

1h ago

She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin now has a PHD
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot

09 Apr

We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo