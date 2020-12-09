29m ago

Parks Tau sworn in as new Gauteng economic development MEC

Lizeka Tandwa
New Gauteng economic development MEC, Parks Tau.
Sandile Ndlovu, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file
  • Parks Tau has been sworn in at the Gauteng legislature.
  • Tau will be the new MEC for economic development. 
  • Premier David Makhura reshuffled his Cabinet last week to include Tau. 

Former deputy minister Parks Tau was sworn in as the new MEC for economic development, the Gauteng premier's office announced on Wednesday.

Premier David Makhura first announced Tau's re-emergence in the Gauteng political space last week when he briefed the media on his Cabinet reshuffle. 

"The transformation, reconstruction and recovery of the economy have become more urgent than ever before, given the devastating social and economic impact of Covid-19.

READ | Makhura gets his man as Cosatu leader resigns from Gauteng legislature to make way for Parks Tau

"As the engine of our country's economy and the industrial hub of southern Africa, the Gauteng city region needs to pull its full weight and take a lead in implementing the economic reconstruction and recovery path that underpins the radical socio-economic transformation as well as the quest for Africa's industrialisation and economic integration," Makhura said in a statement, adding:

"Given his vast experience in local and national government, as well as his involvement in global institutions, MEC Tau will hit the ground running."

Tau's recent role as deputy minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs made him appreciate the need for all spheres of government to work together, driven by a common set of priorities through the district development model, Makhura added.

"His immediate task will be to accelerate implementation of plans to transform, modernise and re-industrialise the Gauteng city region through the development of a network of Special Economic Zones (SEZ), industrial parks and agro-processing hubs in all the five development corridors and the revitalisation of the township economy."

Resign

Last week, Makhura and ANC Gauteng officials failed to convince a youth league leader to resign as an MPL to make way for Tau. 

This led to a tussle with the young lions, which ultimately resulted in the alliance's partner, Cosatu, making way for Tau's return. 

Makhura this week announced that Cosatu leader Dumisani Dakile would resign.

On Wednesday, Makhura said Dakile has been redeployed as his special advisor on the economy, with immediate effect.

"Dakile has a wealth of experience as a former trade union leader and recently completed a master's degree in management at Wits University. He is currently reading for his second master's degree in business management at GIBS."

Dakile will play a key role in ensuring the premier and the Gauteng government maintain healthy relations with all economic stakeholders, including organised labour, business and civil society organisations.

