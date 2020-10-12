1h ago

Parktown Boys' High principal fired for charges related to camp where Enock Mpianzi died

Flowers are laid at the entrance of Parktown Boys' High School.
Azarrah Karrim, News24

The principal of Parktown Boys' High School, Malcolm Williams, has been served with a dismissal notice from the Gauteng education department. 

Williams faced three charges of misconduct relating to a school trip for Grade 8 pupils, where one pupil, Enock Mpianzi, drowned.

The 13-year-old was swept away in the Crocodile River while attending an orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge, near Brits in the North West, on 15 January.

He was last seen when a makeshift raft he and other boys were on overturned in the river, hours after they arrived at the camp. His body was found two days later. 

READ | Enock Mpianzi tragedy: Grade 8 excursion was unauthorised

Williams was found guilty of taking the pupils to the camp without prior approval.

He was found guilty on another charge of failing to ensure a correct roll call for pupils who went on the excursion.

He was, however, found not guilty of the third allegation - that he endangered the lives of pupils by disregarding safety regulations, which says pupils partaking in water activities must wear life jackets.

He has the right to appeal the findings, the department said.

More to follow.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

