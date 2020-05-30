29 May

add bookmark

Parktown Boys' principal back at school after lockdown postpones disciplinary hearing

Vanessa Banton
A learner places flowers outside Parktown Boys' High after the death of a pupil. (Palesa Dlamini)
A learner places flowers outside Parktown Boys' High after the death of a pupil. (Palesa Dlamini)
  • Parktown Boys' principal Malcolm Williams returns to school ahead of the 1 June reopening after his disciplinary hearing was postponed due to the lockdown.
  • Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said it was unfair for Williams to remain suspended while a final report into the drowning of Grade 8 pupil Enock Mpianzi is outstanding.
  • Williams was suspended in January after Mpianzi drowned during an orientation camp in the North West.

The principal of Parktown Boys' High has been back at work since Monday after the lockdown led to the postponement of his disciplinary hearing. 

Malcolm Williams was suspended along with district officials in January following the death of Grade 8 pupil Enock Mpianzi. 

Mpianzi, 13, was swept away in the Crocodile River while attending an orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge near Brits in the North West on 15 January.

He was last seen when a makeshift raft he and other boys were on overturned in the river hours after they arrived at the camp.

His body was found two days later. 

READ | Parktown Boys High will not be shut down - Lesufi says at Enock Mpianzi memorial

"Accordingly, an independent inquiry recommended that charges be levelled against the principal and as such same has been done. The principal was served with the charges but the hearing had to be postponed due to the lockdown," Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said in a statement on Friday. 

Investigation

"Our investigation into the matter is complete and as such it was decided that he should be back at work as there is no possibility that he may interfere with the process."

Lesufi added parents, through the school governing body, supported Williams' return to the school. 

"We will await the final report of the disciplinary hearing as well as the criminal case outcome before we can act further on this matter. Unfortunately, the lockdown delayed matters and the department is compelled to respect the rights of the principal," he said.

Related Links
Enock Mpianzi: Lawyers, family still waiting for response to letter of demand
Parktown Boys' High plans Czech Republic trip as Enock Mpianzi's family forges on with legal action
Enock Mpianzi death: Report reveals shocking details on roll call list, water level at the camp
Read more on:
parktown boys’ high schoolenock mpianzijohannesburg
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you support the continued ban on tobacco products under Level 3?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
14% - 5991 votes
No
86% - 37823 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins

21 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde

15 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights

14 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams...

26 May

FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams come true
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20149.7) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo