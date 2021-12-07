Parliament adopts report calling for sanctions against EFF MPs involved in Gordhan fracas

Parliament adopted a report recommending sanctions against a group of EFF MPs.

The group is expected to be fined, with two of the MPs suspended without pay for a month.

In July 2019, the group stormed the podium while Pravin Gordhan delivered his budget speech.

Parliament has adopted a report by its Powers and Privileges Committee recommending that unruly EFF MPs be sanctioned after they tried to storm the podium while Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan delivered a speech.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly (NA) voted in favour of adopting the report, which recommends that two EFF members, repeat offenders, be suspended without remuneration for a period not exceeding 30 days.

Other EFF MPs are expected to be fined, not exceeding the equivalent of one month's salary and allowances payable.

In the NA, 274 MPs voted in favour of the report, while 35, mostly EFF MPs, voted against it.

In July 2019, 20 EFF MPs stormed the podium while Gordhan delivered his budget speech.

It prevented the minister from delivering his speech until they were removed from the chamber by parliamentary security.

Some of the charges against the EFF MPs were: physically intervening, preventing, obstructing or hindering the removal of other members, including themselves, from the chamber when the presiding officer ordered their removal; undermining the authority of the presiding officer; refusing to obey rulings of the presiding officer; and interrupting the presiding officer while she was addressing the House.

In March, the committee, with the exception of the EFF, agreed to a guilty finding of all the members involved.

The EFF members involved are charged in terms of the rules of Parliament and the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislators Act.

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu requested the matter not be dealt with due to the party challenging the Act.