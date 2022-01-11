54m ago

Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe charged with terrorism

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
Zandile Mafe, the man accused of starting a devastating fire at Parliament, has been charged with terrorism.
Marvin Charles
  • Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
  • The State wants Mafe to undergo an evaluation to establish whether he is fit to stand trial. 
  • Mafe has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe has been charged with terrorism.

Mafe is accused of breaking into Parliament and stealing laptops, crockery and documents before setting fire to the parliamentary building.

The State told the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday that an additional charge had been added. 

According to the charge sheet, Mafe intentionally delivered, placed, discharged or detonated an explosive at Parliament.

"In that upon or about 2 January 2022 and at or near Parliament, Cape Town, in the district of Cape Town, the said accused did unlawfully and intentionally deliver, place, discharge or detonate an explosive or other lethal devices in, into or against a place of public use, a state or government facility, or an infrastructure facility, with the purpose, amongst others, of causing extensive damage to, or destruction of such a place, facility or system, where such destruction results in or is likely to result in major economic loss," the charge sheet stated. 

The State abandoned the count related to damage to essential infrastructure. Mafe now faced a Schedule 6 offence as a new charge, Contravention of the Terrorist Act, was added to the charge sheet. 

On Tuesday, a neatly dressed, clean-shaven Mafe, made his second appearance in court, flanked by a top legal team, with Dali Mpofu as senior counsel.

The court heard Mafe was diagnosed a few days before his first court appearance last week with paranoid schizophrenia.

The State wanted Mafe to be evaluated at Valkenberg psychiatric hospital to establish whether he was fit to stand trial. 

Mpofu told the court they were "ambushed" when hearing that Mafe had been diagnosed.

"This is completely unacceptable," he told the court. 

He added that Mafe intended to go on a hunger strike should he be held in custody any longer. 

More to follow.

Read more on:
western capecape towncrimeparliament
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
