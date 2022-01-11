Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe charged with terrorism

Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.



The State wants Mafe to undergo an evaluation to establish whether he is fit to stand trial.

Mafe has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe has been charged with terrorism.

Mafe is accused of breaking into Parliament and stealing laptops, crockery and documents before setting fire to the parliamentary building.

The State told the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday that an additional charge had been added.

According to the charge sheet, Mafe intentionally delivered, placed, discharged or detonated an explosive at Parliament.



"In that upon or about 2 January 2022 and at or near Parliament, Cape Town, in the district of Cape Town, the said accused did unlawfully and intentionally deliver, place, discharge or detonate an explosive or other lethal devices in, into or against a place of public use, a state or government facility, or an infrastructure facility, with the purpose, amongst others, of causing extensive damage to, or destruction of such a place, facility or system, where such destruction results in or is likely to result in major economic loss," the charge sheet stated.

The State abandoned the count related to damage to essential infrastructure. Mafe now faced a Schedule 6 offence as a new charge, Contravention of the Terrorist Act, was added to the charge sheet.

On Tuesday, a neatly dressed, clean-shaven Mafe, made his second appearance in court, flanked by a top legal team, with Dali Mpofu as senior counsel.

News24 Marvin Charles

The court heard Mafe was diagnosed a few days before his first court appearance last week with paranoid schizophrenia.

The State wanted Mafe to be evaluated at Valkenberg psychiatric hospital to establish whether he was fit to stand trial.

Mpofu told the court they were "ambushed" when hearing that Mafe had been diagnosed.

"This is completely unacceptable," he told the court.

He added that Mafe intended to go on a hunger strike should he be held in custody any longer.

More to follow.