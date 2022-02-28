Parliament 'concerned' about how Malema's ethics sanction has been suspended

Parliament is "concerned" about how the matter that suspended EFF leader Julius Malema's ethics sanction has been handled.

Parliament will abide by the ruling but is "exploring avenues" to deal with it.

The EFF welcomed the ruling.

Parliament is "concerned" about how the matter that suspended EFF leader Julius Malema's apology to the National Assembly was conducted and is "seriously exploring" avenues to deal with it.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula noted the order of the Western Cape High Court on Monday that the sanction imposed on Malema by Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests and adopted by the National Assembly in December last year be suspended.

The committee found that Malema should not have used the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) as a, "... platform for his personal interests", by questioning Judge Elias Matojane about the R500 000 defamation order he made against the EFF, in favour of former finance minister Trevor Manuel. Malema was later instructed to apologise by Monday (28 February).

READ | Malema wins urgent bid to stay Parliament's deadline for him to apologise to JSC, judge

"In as much as Parliament respects the order of the Court and will abide by it, it is concerned about the manner in which the matter was conducted and is seriously exploring available avenues to deal with its concerns," reads a statement from Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.



In a statement, the EFF welcomed the court's decision to suspend the "emotional and politically motivated" sanction by the ethics committee.



"Commissioners of the Judicial Services Commission must not be censored simply because certain quarters of the political or legal community does not like the robust and transparent nature of interviews," reads the EFF's statement.

They also welcomed the awarding of costs to Parliament in the case.