1h ago

add bookmark

Parliament 'concerned' about how Malema's ethics sanction has been suspended

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Julius Malema, EFF leader.
Julius Malema, EFF leader.
Sharon Seretlo
  • Parliament is "concerned" about how the matter that suspended EFF leader Julius Malema's ethics sanction has been handled.
  • Parliament will abide by the ruling but is "exploring avenues" to deal with it.
  • The EFF welcomed the ruling.

Parliament is "concerned" about how the matter that suspended EFF leader Julius Malema's apology to the National Assembly was conducted and is "seriously exploring" avenues to deal with it.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula noted the order of the Western Cape High Court on Monday that the sanction imposed on Malema by Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests and adopted by the National Assembly in December last year be suspended.

 The committee found that Malema should not have used the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) as a, "... platform for his personal interests", by questioning Judge Elias Matojane about the R500 000 defamation order he made against the EFF, in favour of former finance minister Trevor Manuel. Malema was later instructed to apologise by Monday (28 February).

READ | Malema wins urgent bid to stay Parliament's deadline for him to apologise to JSC, judge

"In as much as Parliament respects the order of the Court and will abide by it, it is concerned about the manner in which the matter was conducted and is seriously exploring available avenues to deal with its concerns," reads a statement from Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

In a statement, the EFF welcomed the court's decision to suspend the "emotional and politically motivated" sanction by the ethics committee.

"Commissioners of the Judicial Services Commission must not be censored simply because certain quarters of the political or legal community does not like the robust and transparent nature of interviews," reads the EFF's statement.

They also welcomed the awarding of costs to Parliament in the case.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
julius malemanosiviwe mapisa-nqakulapaliament
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
40% - 844 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
60% - 1267 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.43
-1.9%
Rand - Pound
20.70
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.32
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,899.32
+0.5%
Silver
24.32
+0.2%
Palladium
2,469.50
+4.3%
Platinum
1,047.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
97.93
-1.2%
Top 40
69,624
+2.8%
All Share
76,091
+2.5%
Resource 10
84,335
+6.3%
Industrial 25
86,334
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,854
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo