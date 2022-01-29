Parliament fire accused Zandile Mafe plans to sue the state for wrongful arrest

Parliament arson-accused Zandile Mafe said he was friends with the late AWB leader Eugene Terre'Blanche.

He also wants Janusz Walus released from prison, where he is serving time for the murder of SACP leader Chris Hani.

And he demanded that the State of the Nation Address be cancelled.

Parliament arson-accused Zandile Mafe says he intends to sue the state for wrongful arrest.

Mafe, during his bail application in the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday, strenuously denied starting the fire which destroyed the National Assembly and parts of the Old Assembly.

"I am not guilty," he said.

Mafe flatly refused to go into details of what had happened at Parliament involving him, to the frustration of prosecutor Mervyn Menigo.

Mafe was taken through his affidavit, which argues for his release on bail, in which said he had been woken up on 2 January and arrested while the fire raged.

He was asked to confirm that he was taken away by police and to confirm the name of investigating officer, a Colonel Theron.

Other than saying that he called him "Oubaas Theron", Mafe again refused to elaborate on anything until his matter goes to trial.

Earlier in the day, he said he just wanted to be back home to watch his DSTV. He told the court that the government must give him a grant because there was no chance of him getting a job now that he is so well known.

His advocate, Dali Mpofu, also addressed the matter of his stutter, which Mafe said he has had since a being young boy.

Mpofu asked if this in any way meant he had a mental disability.

Mafe responded that he could read well and, although he had a stutter, there was nothing wrong with his mental health.

During proceedings, Mafe claimed he was friends with the late AWB leader Eugene Terre'Blanche in Ventersdorp. After confirming he was born in Mahikeng in the North West, he was asked by Menigo whether he had ever been to Ventersdorp, which Mafe himself then described as the place where Afrikaners farmed.

Mafe then mentioned Terre'Blanche, after which Menigo asked if he knew Terre'Blanche.

"Yes, when he was alive," he answered. "He was my friend."

Terre'Blanche, a white supremacist who led the Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweging, was murdered in 2010.

The court heard that Mafe had also written a note at a library in Bellville calling for Janusz Walus's release. Walus is in prison for killing ANC and SACP leader Chris Hani on 10 April 1993.

"The reason is because he has been in custody for 27 years," Mafe said when asked about it.

"I requested that he be released on 11 February - the date that Mr Nelson Mandela was released," he said.

"Because he has served the same duration in custody as Mr Nelson Mandela. That justice also be served to him," Mafe said through an interpreter.

He also wants next month's this State of the Nation Address to be cancelled.

The court heard earlier that Mafe's life has been a constant struggle to support himself.

He was born in Mahikeng and, after leaving school, caught a train to Johannesburg to look for work.



He said he couldn't find anything and tried in Pretoria, Pietermaritzburg and Gqeberha, before finally getting a job as a baker at Albany in Cape Town.

He lost that job on 14 February 2018 and since then he had earned between R800 to R900 a month helping carry groceries at Pick n Pay and Shoprite.

On a good month, this could go up to R1 000 a month. His budget was tight, with R450 immediately going to rent for his shack in Khayelitsha.

Mafe paid R21 to get into the Cape Town CBD and, if he couldn't get the next R21 together, he would sleep on pavements, like near the City Hall.

With what was left, he would buy rice, flour and tea. He always set aside R100 a month for his DStv.

Hunger strike

He said he would make sure he returned every few days to his shack in Site B, to check that nothing had happened to his fridge, his queen-sized bed and his DStv.

He explained that he went on a hunger strike, partly because he couldn't consult his lawyers and because he was unlawfully sent to Valkenberg Hospital.

He had refused to eat because the government didn't care about him when he was out of jail and struggling.

"When I was outside, I would roam around looking for food," he said, adding that now suddenly the government wanted to give him food.

Mafe came over as clear and determined. When asked if he had ever been diagnosed with a mental illness, he said: "Never."

The court heard that he was multi-lingual, speaking isiXhosa, Setswana, English and Afrikaans.

Mafe is accused of a range of crimes, including arson, following a devastating fire that razed the National Assembly building near the court from 2 January.

He was arrested the same day and later sent for a mental evaluation at the Valkenberg psychiatric hospital, which he challenged.

He said there was nothing wrong with him and his pro bono legal team got the evaluation order declared unlawful and he was returned to prison.

His earlier bail application stalled when he contracted Covid-19 and the court was opened on Saturday to hear his application.