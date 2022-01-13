Parliament fire: Alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe starts mental observation, embarks on hunger strike

Mafe's legal representative Luvuyo Godla told News24 he was taken to the hospital on Thursday.

Mafe had threatened to go on a hunger strike should he not be released on bail.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, also for Mafe, had argued that there was nothing wrong with his client.

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe started his 30-day mental observation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital on Thursday after a bed was secured for him.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said Mafe appeared at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday where the magistrate made the order for him to be admitted for observation.

"State prosecutor, advocate Adenaan Gelderbloem, advised Mafe's legal representative of the latest developments through an email on Wednesday afternoon," Ntabazalila said.

"He has started his hunger strike already, he was transferred from Pollsmoor prison to the hospital to be assessed," he said.

It comes after the State argued for Mafe to be referred to the psychiatric hospital for mental observation following a diagnosis and recommendation by district surgeon, Zelda van Tonder, that Mafe suffered from paranoid schizophrenia – a diagnosis made just before his first court appearance earlier this month.

Mafe's senior legal counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu, opposed the State's application, but failed. He told the court that Mafe would go on a hunger strike.

Mpofu argued that there was nothing wrong with Mafe.

The State argued that it could not be blackmailed or be held at ransom by the accused.

"If there is a bail application and he doesn't get released, does that mean he will go on hunger strike until he dies?" the State had asked.

Magistrate Zamekile Mbalo agreed with the State and postponed the matter to 11 February.

The State told the court on Tuesday an additional charge of terrorism had been added. According to the charge sheet, Mafe stands accused of having intentionally delivered, placed, discharged or detonated an explosive device at Parliament.

A new charge of the Contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act, a Schedule 6 offence, was added to the charge sheet this week, with the State abandoning the count related to damage to essential infrastructure.

Mafe also faced arson and theft charges.

