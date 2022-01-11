34m ago

Parliament fire: Alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe to undergo mental observation

Zandile Mafe appears at Cape Town Magistrate's Court in connection with the fire at Parliament. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
  • The Cape Town Magistrate's Court has ordered alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe to undergo a mental observation.
  • Mafe made his second appearance on Tuesday where the State brought more charges against him.
  • The case will be heard again in February. 

The Cape Town Magistrate's Court has referred alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe for mental observation to establish whether he is fit to stand trial.

Mafe made his second appearance in court on Tuesday where the State brought more charges against him.

It argued he would have to undergo a mental evaluation before his bail application could be heard.

It also emerged in court a district surgeon diagnosed him with paranoid schizophrenia just before his first court appearance. 

Prosecutor Helene Booysen told the court Mafe had been taken for a consultation with district surgeon Zelda van Tonder who had diagnosed him.

A clean-shaven Mafe appeared in the dock dressed in a black blazer and blue collared shirt.

He is accused of breaking into Parliament and stealing laptops, crockery and documents before setting fire to the parliamentary building.

The State told the court on Tuesday an additional charge of terrorism had been added. According to the charge sheet, Mafe intentionally delivered, placed, discharged or detonated an explosive device at Parliament.

A Schedule 6 offence, Contravention of the Terrorist Act, was added to the charge sheet. The State abandoned the count related to damage to essential infrastructure.

Advocate Dali Mpofu has officially come on record as senior counsel for Mafe.

Mafe, through legal counsel, said he would embark on a hunger strike should he not be released on bail.

Mpofu told the court: "He will not exchange his liberty for food."

He added Mafe should not be in custody or admitted for observation. Magistrate Zamekile Mbalo granted the State's application for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation at Valkenberg Hospital. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Mafe would be observed at the hospital. 

"We have mentioned that this is an ongoing investigation and that more charges will be added. Our focus has always been on the case, the accused was initially sent for an evaluation and for obvious reasons we don't see it as viable to continue with a bail application without establishing whether he is fit or not to continue," he added. 

Mafe's lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, told journalists outside the court they planned to engage with the State on the referral for mental evaluation. 

"This came as a surprise to us, we were very shocked and we have noted that Mr Mafe was evaluated on the Monday before his first court appearance when he did not have legal representatives. This information was not provided to myself about this evaluation," he said. 

