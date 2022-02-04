Parliament fire: Arson-accused Zandile Mafe denied bail

Parliament arson-accused Zandile Mafe was denied bail on Friday.

Mafe was arrested on 2 January. He has been charged with causing the devastating fire which gutted the National Assembly building and parts of the Old Assembly.

Mafe had proposed that, if granted bail, he should either stay with family in Mahikeng, or at his shack in Site B, Khayelitsha.

He also faces a charge under the Terrorism Act.

Magistrate Michelle Adams found that Mafe had not shown exceptional circumstances warranting bail.

Mafe's lawyer indicated they would be appealing the ruling.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.





