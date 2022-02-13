10m ago

Parliament fire: De Lille appoints independent specialist engineering team to assess the damage

Juniour Khumalo
  • An independent specialist engineering team was appointed to conduct an assessment following the Parliament fire. 
  • This was announced by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. 
  • National Treasury agreed to expedite the process to procure the team. 

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) on Sunday announced the appointment of an independent specialist engineering team to conduct a detailed assessment following the damage caused by the Parliament fire last month. 

This comes after another team of professionals was deployed on 7 January to conduct a visual assessment of the damage. 

The initial team of professionals, comprising structural, civil, electrical and mechanical engineers, concluded a high-level preliminary visual assessment of the damage, including the safety aspect of the site.

"Based on the preliminary visual inspections, there was evidence of severe structural damage (major spalling) to the slabs. The slabs affected by the damage are the 2nd, 3rd and 4th floor. In addition, there were major cracks in the walls on the 2nd and 3rd floors. The professional team advised that the New Assembly Building is unsafe and should be cordoned off and closed to restrict access," reads the statement from the DPWI.  

The DPWI then activated steps to procure an independent specialist engineering team to conduct a further and detailed assessment as well as the testing of material strength.

Patricia de Lille.

National Treasury has, according to the statement, agreed to expedite the process to procure the independent specialist engineering team as speedily as possible.

"DPWI's Bid Evaluation Committee recommended COEGA Development Corporation be appointed for the independent assessment. In close consultation with National Treasury, on Friday, 11 February 2022, DPWI appointed COEGA to perform assessments of the fire-damaged buildings at Parliament," reads the statement. 

The scope of work for the assessment by COEGA includes: "Assessment of the fire-damaged buildings in the parliamentary precinct to pronounce on the extent of the damage, providing professional advice on the safety of the structures, and providing measures to temporarily make the structure safe to allow the investigations to proceed unhindered."

The service provider is to submit a report within one week of appointment that must cover the following aspects: "Damage report indicating the extent of the structural damage and any other structural issues, pronouncement on the safety aspects of the structure, advise on short-term measures to address any safety concerns, and provide the proposed programme for completing the detailed assessment report."

