Parliament fire: Engineers detect hot spots during inspection, firefighters called in

Firefighters were called to Parliament after engineers identified hot spots during an inspection on Wednesday.



Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: "Structural engineers from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, who are currently conducting inspections inside the fire-damaged National Assembly building, have picked up some heat at certain spots on the basement of the building, and swiftly called the Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service Department.

"The fire department will be on site shortly to attend to the heat."

He said it was a precautionary safety measure to avert any potential flare-up.

"There is no immediate danger to either the inspectors currently on-site or the general parliamentary community," he said.

On 2 January, a fire damaged large parts of the National Assembly building. Firefighters struggled for hours to douse the flames on the roof of the building after a second fire erupted.

Last week, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille announced an independent team had been appointed to assess the damage caused by last month's fire.



She said the specialist team would provide a detailed assessment of the damage, rehabilitation and restorative measures, as well as the costs.

Zandile Mafe, 49, was arrested in connection with the fire.

Mafe faces charges of housebreaking, arson, terrorism and theft.

