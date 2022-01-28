1h ago

add bookmark

Parliament fire: Four cops suspended despite malfunctioning camera infrastructure

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Parliament's National Assembly destroyed by a massive blaze.
Parliament's National Assembly destroyed by a massive blaze.
Supplied / COCT
  • Police have instituted a departmental investigation against four officers in the wake of the fire that gutted the National Assembly.
  • The four, who were on duty from 31 December 2021, have been issued with suspension notices.
  • High-ranking officers said there were major issues with Parliament's camera infrastructure.

Four police officers have been suspended in the wake of the fire that gutted the historic National Assembly building.

On Friday, Lieutenant General Sam Shitlabane, head of the Protection and Security Services (PSS), briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on Financial Management of Parliament on the police's investigation into the fire.

Shitlabane said a departmental investigation had been instituted against officers who were on duty from 31 December 2021.

This included the PSS relief commander and three CCTV monitoring room operators.

READ | Parliament fire: Cops fight each other over investigation while NPA warns prosecutors about terrorism charges

Lieutenant General Sehlahle Masemola, deputy national commissioner for policing, told the committee the four officers had been issued with a notice of suspension.

"They are busy with their representations, and that will be considered," he told the committee.

Twelve days before the 2 January fire, a power outage resulted in the malfunctioning of the video wall from where cameras on the precinct are monitored.

Police officers on duty at Parliament could therefore only monitor movement from a small screen due to the video wall not working.

The cameras inside the building are digital and those outside the precinct are analogue.

Shitlabane listed these and several other issues as inhibiting factors.

He said:

The power outage, caused by Eskom, on 21 December 2021, resulted in the malfunctioning of the video wall for the entire duration, prior to the Parliament fire incident. It is reported that apparently the generators ran out of diesel. Members could only monitor movement from a small screen due to the video wall not working. Currently, Parliament is operating two different types of cameras...

On the cameras, Masemola said: "The police were using a small monitor to look at what is happening outside. With the video wall, you can see much bigger, and in the absence of that video wall working, you are left with either a 22 or 20-inch monitor where you monitor the same work. We are not responsible for the repair of the video wall. We have reported it to the relevant authorities."

Parliament has three monitoring rooms, which are not integrated.

Acting director-general of the public works department Imtiaz Fazel said the generators were refuelled after the power outage.

Parliament
A general view of the damages caused by the Parliament fire. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)

Shitlabane said Parliament's fire alarm didn't go off at the City of Cape Town's fire department.

"The water valves that supply water to the sprinklers within the building were found to be closed. The fire alarm only went off when the fire brigade was already on the scene and extinguishing the fire," he said.

READ HERE | Parliament fire: Zandile Mafe's bail hearing postponed by a week

He said after the declaration of the parliamentary complex as a national key point on 12 January 2018, a joint planning committee (JPC), which is a coordinating structure "in consultation with the protecting authority, still needs to be established by Parliament".

"Among the critical areas highlighted in the physical security assessments that are still pending, are the current height of the perimeter fence, which is 1.3 metres, as opposed to 3 metres as prescribed by minimum physical security standards, [and a] remote search park," he added.

Shitlabane said in 2016 Parliament's management and the divisional commissioner undertook a trip to Hungary in order to benchmark Parliament's security with international standards.

"Since 2004, the PSS SAS conducted five security assessments, with recommendations and audits, at Parliament, and the security assessments and/or audit reports were submitted to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure for intervention," Shitlabane said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliament fire
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 921 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1762 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.61
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.92
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.38
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Gold
1,792.22
-0.3%
Silver
22.64
-0.6%
Palladium
2,322.00
-2.3%
Platinum
1,009.00
-1.7%
Brent Crude
89.34
-0.7%
Top 40
66,904
-0.3%
All Share
73,329
-0.2%
Resource 10
74,539
-0.7%
Industrial 25
90,387
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,116
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo