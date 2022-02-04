45m ago

Parliament fire: Judgment in Zandile Christmas Mafe's bail application looms

Jenni Evans
Zandile Christmas Mafe in court. (Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images)
  • Judgment is expected to be handed down for Zandile Christmas Mafe's bail application on Friday.
  • He applied for bail in a special court sitting of the Cape Town Regional Court last Saturday.
  • It will be more than a month since he was arrested and charged with arson for allegedly starting a fire at Parliament.

Judgment is expected to be handed down for Zandile Christmas Mafe's bail application on Friday after he was arrested for arson and other charges relating to a fire at Parliament.

He applied for bail in a special court sitting of the Cape Town Regional Court last Saturday, but had to stay in custody after the magistrate postponed the case to Friday to prepare a judgment. 

It will be more than a month since he was arrested on 2 January and later presented with charges that include arson and sections of the Terrorism Act.

During his lengthy application, he said he lived in a shack in Khayelitsha and worked in the Cape Town CBD or Bellville, helping people carry their groceries to their cars. 

Sometimes, Mafe added, he did not have R21 to complete the round trip home and had to find a place to sleep on the pavement. He said he intended to plead not guilty, and would sue the State for wrongful arrest. 

In an affidavit submitted before the application, Mafe added the first he knew of the fire was when the police woke him up and took him in for questioning. He was later arrested.

The State claimed he confessed on a video in which he made several "left field" claims.

The court declared the video inadmissible after advocate Dali Mpofu objected to it being screened.  

The State submitted its investigation found demands by him that President Cyril Ramaphosa should cancel his State of the Nation Address and resign, that Janusz Walus be released from jail where he is serving time for the murder of SACP leader Chris Hani, and that people living on the street get a grant.

The State also submitted he was resentful and a danger to himself and others, which Mpofu rejected.

Mafe was sent for a preliminary psychiatric evaluation after his arrest, which found he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.

He was later sent to Valkenberg Hospital for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation.

Mafe insisted there was nothing wrong with him and instructed his legal team to get him out. The Western Cape High Court found the referral to Valkenberg was unlawful, and he was transferred to Pollsmoor Prison. 

Since his arrest, Mafe contracted Covid-19, and has been on a hunger strike. During his bail application, he exercised his right to not comment on any aspects of where he was or what he was doing at the time of the fire. 

A bail application does not prove guilt or innocence. It is meant for a court to decide whether it would be in the interests of justice to release a person who has been arrested and be satisfied they will not skip further court appearances until their trial starts.

When Mafe was asked how he would pay for bail if there was an amount attached, he hoped a supporter would cover it. 

The EFF has indicated it will be present to support him, and he has had regular support from people wearing Azanian People's Liberation Army T-shirts. 

In his affidavit, Mafe denied theories he was a trained operative but in person in court, made it clear he will only answer questions about his alleged role when the case is heard in the Western Cape High Court. 

